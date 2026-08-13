Harambee Stars Prospect Gets Major Backing From English Club After Injury Woes: 'Very Exciting Potential'

The former Everton midfielder has received a major vote of confidence from his new English club despite his injury history.

Sheffield Wednesday are confident they can help their latest signing, Tyler Onyango, overcome his past injury struggles and fulfil his "very exciting" potential.

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The 23-year-old central midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Owls, arriving on a free transfer after his departure from Everton.

The Harambee Stars prospect, who has previously had loan spells at Burton Albion, Forest Green Rovers, and Stockport County, becomes the club's 13th signing of a busy summer transfer window.

Like fellow new arrival Louie Barry, the club hopes that providing Onyango with a permanent home will allow him to flourish.

The former England youth international earned his deal at Hillsborough after a successful trial period, impressing the coaching staff despite a history of fitness issues.

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Sheffield Wednesday Coach Speaks On Tyler Onyango

Manager Danny Röhl has indicated that while Onyango adds valuable depth and versatility to the squad, supporters should be patient as he is integrated into the team. Given the club's financial constraints, his ability to play in multiple positions could be a significant asset.

"Tyler is a back-up player in the squad," Röhl explained as quoted by The Star. "I think there is no doubt that he has been a big talent, but there is also no doubt that he has had a lot of problems."

The manager highlighted Onyango's adaptability, stating, "He can be a good number six. He can be a right-back. He can be a right centre-back in a back three. He's a physical, strong boy, and now we have to use the next week to bring him up so he can be a part of the games, and then I'm sure he can grow."

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Röhl expressed confidence in the club's ability to manage the player's fitness. "The history with injuries is not the best, but I'm convinced with the way we are working that we can bring him back, and then I think we can get a good player out of him."

The Wednesday boss drew a parallel with Nathaniel Chalobah, another midfielder with a history of injuries who managed a consistent run of games for the club towards the end of last season before his recent move to Charlton Athletic.

"He (Onyango) has been a big talent. I think all who know him from the past know there's a big potential there," Röhl added.