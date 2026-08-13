Harambee Stars Midfielder Secures New Opportunity in America After Finland Exit

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy embraces midfielder William Lenkupae after he scored a late equalizer against Gambia in March 2025. Photo/FKF Media.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy embraces midfielder William Lenkupae after he scored a late equalizer against Gambia in March 2025. Photo/FKF Media.

The Harambee Stars attacking midfielder has opened a new chapter in his career, landing a fresh opportunity in America after his departure from Finland.

Harambee Stars attacking midfielder William Lenkupae has secured a new opportunity in the United States, signing for the remainder of the 2026 season following his departure from Finnish side Vaasan Palloseura (VPS).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 24-year-old Kenyan international joins the USL Championship after an impressive spell in Finland, where he helped VPS finish fourth.

His move to America is subject to league and federation approval, with his new side confirming that he could make his debut as soon as Saturday, August 15, against New Mexico United.

Harambee Stars Versatile Midfielder Set for US Debut

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club's sporting director and general manager Caleb Sewell welcomed Lenkupae to Tulsa, highlighting the midfielder's versatility, energy and ability to contribute in several positions.

“We’re delighted to welcome Will and his fiancée to Tulsa. Will is an aggressive two-way player, likes to play forward quickly, has a great engine and can play in different positions for us.”

Sewell also pointed to Lenkupae's experience on the international and continental stage, adding that the club expects him to make an impact during the closing stages of the season.

“He has played on some big stages, and we look forward to Will helping us with our objectives towards the end of the season.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenkupae's career has taken him across several countries. Born in Australia, he previously featured for Melbourne Victory and Central Coast Mariners, helping the latter make history by winning the 2024 AFC Cup.

Lenkupae Continues Growing International Career

Central Coast Mariners became the first Australian club to win the continental competition after defeating Lebanon's Al-Ahed 1-0 in the final.

Although he holds Australian and British citizenship, Lenkupae opted to represent Kenya at the international level. He has since earned 14 caps for the Harambee Stars.

His latest move adds him to the growing list of Kenyan players pursuing careers in the American soccer system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His new club competes in the USL Championship, the second tier of professional soccer in the United States below Major League Soccer (MLS).