Ex-Harambee Stars Coach Stunned by Comedian’s Football Skills - ‘This is Talent That Kenya Lost’

The former Harambee Stars boss was taken aback by the comedian’s football artistry, regretting a missed opportunity for Kenya.

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has expressed his surprise at the football talent of a Kenyan comedian who he feels would have made it as a professional footballer.

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Mulee, who has had three stints with Harambee Stars and qualified before leading Kenya at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations, has seen a lot of football talent pass through his hands.

Still, he feels there are some hidden gems that Kenya missed out on who would have formed part of a successful Harambee Stars team had they been spotted earlier.

Mulee was taken aback by the football talent and skills of comedian Mulamwah, who he has singled out for praise, after he starred in an exhibition match involving Manchester United supporters and Arsenal fans in Kenya.

United fans beat their Arsenal counterparts 3-2 in June, when Mulamwah was among the star players, before they completed the double on Sunday, winning 5-4 on post-match penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time in a SportPesa Xperience rematch.

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Mulee in Awe of Mulamwah’s Football Skills

Former Harambee Stars coach Ghost Mulee praised Mulamwah’s football skills, saying: “Where Was He When He Was Young? He’s A Talent We Have Lost In Kenyan Football. He Should Have Been In The National Team.” pic.twitter.com/QDT53ITPpI — NAIROBI GOSSIP CLUB (@NairobiGossips) August 10, 2026

“It is exciting because you find guys who have talent maybe to sing or create something and then you give them the ball and some of them are amazing,” said Mulee, who was among those leading the Arsenal fans side.

“They look like, what! This is talent that Kenya has lost. I have to say, last time we played them, some of them like Mulamwah, although he is an opponent, I was like; ‘where was this guy when he was young?’.

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“These are the kind of players that maybe we might need in the national team. From that analysis, we have a lot of talent that do not play football competitively but they are talented,” added the former Tusker FC coach.