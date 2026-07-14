Harambee Stars Midfielder Explains Why Abud Omar Is FKF Premier League's Best Defender

The Harambee Stars midfielder highlighted the qualities and achievements he believes set Abud Omar apart from every other defender in the FKF Premier League.

Former Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna has explained why he considers Abud Omar the best defender in the FKF Premier League following the veteran left-back's return to Tusker FC.

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Kenneth Muguna insists Tusker have secured one of the league's most influential players. The experienced defender has built a reputation as one of Kenya's finest left-backs through a career that has combined domestic success with spells in Europe.

After making his name at Bandari and Tusker, Abud Omar became the first Kenyan to feature in Bulgaria's top flight with Slavia Sofia in 2015 before also playing in Greece, Belgium and Romania.

Since returning to Kenya, Omar has been instrumental for Kenya Police, helping the club win its maiden FKF Premier League title in the 2024/25 season.

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His outstanding campaign also saw him sweep the club's MVP, Defender of the Season and Goal of the Season awards at the 2026 gala.

Kenneth Muguna Hails Abud Omar

In a tweet, the Harambee Stars midfielder backed Abud Omar's return to Tusker FC, describing the experienced left-back as the standout defender in the FKF Premier League based on his achievements and consistency over the past three seasons.

Kenneth Muguna argued that no other defender in the Kenyan top flight has matched Omar's level of performance during that period.

He pointed to the veteran's impressive list of accomplishments, noting that he finished as the runner-up in the Defender of the Season category for the recently concluded 2025 campaign, emerged as the league's highest-scoring defender, helped Kenya Police FC win the 2024/25 FKF Premier League title, and previously lifted the FKF Cup during the 2023/24 season.

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According to Muguna, those achievements, combined with Abud Omar's influence at both ends of the pitch, set him apart from every other defender in the league.

He suggested that the left-back's consistency, leadership and ability to deliver in crucial moments make him the benchmark for defenders in Kenyan football.

Kenneth Muguna added that Tusker have secured the services of a player who has consistently performed at the highest level and believes Omar's return will significantly strengthen the Brewers' ambitions in the upcoming season.

“Runners up defender of the season 2025(just concluded season). Highest scoring defender in 2025. Kenyan premier league winner 2024-2025,” Kenneth Muguna said.

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“Mozzart bet cup winner 2023-2024. In the last three years there's no defender in Kenya premier league who has achieved/performed better than Abud.”