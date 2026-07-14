AFCON 2027 Boost as Kenya U20 Captain Earns Valencia First-Team Chance

The Kenya U20 captain has received a timely opportunity that could strengthen his case ahead of the country's AFCON 2027 preparations.

Kenya U20 captain Amos Wanjala has been handed a significant opportunity to break into Valencia CF's senior squad after being included in their pre-season preparations for the 2026-2027 La Liga season.

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The promising young defender was promoted to train with the first team following an injury to Lucas Núñez during the club's training camp in Girona.

This unexpected opening gives Amos Wanjala a golden chance to impress the coaching staff and potentially secure a spot in the La Liga squad for the upcoming campaign.

Amos Wanjala Following in Job Ochieng's Footsteps

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Wanjala's call-up highlights a growing trend of Kenyan talent making inroads in Spanish football. He is the second Kenyan player to join a La Liga club's senior pre-season this summer, following Job Ochieng, who is currently training with Real Sociedad's first team.

Ochieng has already made his senior debut for Sociedad and was part of their Copa del Rey-winning squad last season.

Since his move to Valencia in January 2026 from the Tercera Federación side Athletic Club Torrellano, Wanjala's rise has been swift.

The former St. Anthony's Boys Kitale captain quickly made a mark in Valencia's academy, leading to this chance to train alongside the club's established stars. Speaking after his transfer to Valencia earlier this year, the defender expressed his excitement and ambition.

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The Kenya U20 skipper also acknowledged the pride he feels in representing his nation in one of Europe's elite leagues.

"I am very happy to be able to represent my country here in Valencia. It is an achievement for my country, for myself and for my family," he stated.

"I know many Kenyans are looking forward to seeing me at Valencia CF and this is the moment. I am fully focused on the team."

Valencia's pre-season schedule kicks off on July 18, and Wanjala will be in contention to feature in a series of high-profile friendlies that could prove decisive for his immediate future at the club.

Valencia CF Pre-Season Fixtures

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July 18: vs. Petro de Luanda (Girona, Spain)

July 22: vs. CD Eldense (Antonio Puchades Stadium)

July 25: vs. CD Castellón (Antonio Puchades Stadium)

July 28: vs. Derby County (St. George's Park, England – behind closed doors)

August 1: vs. Stoke City (St. George's Park, England)

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