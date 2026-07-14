President Ruto Makes 3 Key Promises to Junior and Harambee Starlets Ahead of World Cup, WAFCON Campaigns

President William Ruto made three major commitments after meeting the Junior Starlets and Harambee Starlets ahead of their upcoming international assignments.

As the history-making Junior Starlets prepare to conquer the global stage at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup and Harambee Starlets gear up to represent the nation at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, their hard-fought qualification campaigns have secured commitments from President William Ruto.

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In a response during a State House breakfast meeting on Tuesday, July 14, President William Ruto met the Junior Starlets and Harambee Starlets’ requests with an unequivocal promise to honour them.

President William Ruto on the Promise of Healthcare: 'I Agree with You 100%'

The physical toll of elite sport often comes with a looming fear of career-ending injuries and inaccessible medical care.

When Junior Starlets captain Beverlyne Awuor voiced her anxiety over health coverage and specialised treatments, President William Ruto gave a firm guarantee to secure their physical well-being.

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"You have asked for medical insurance, and I agree with you 100%. From now on, we shall make sure that you have medical insurance that will cover everything, including the surgery you talked about," he noted.

President William Ruto on the Promise of Dignified Living

In another exchange, Junior Starlets captain Beverlyne Awuor and Harambee Starlets captain Mwanalima Adam opened up about their origins in Nairobi's informal settlements.

Acknowledging their courage, the President tied their immediate housing needs to the government's flagship Affordable Housing Program, declaring a war on the conditions that dehumanise Kenyan youth.

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"You have also told me that most of you come from informal settlements, and we all understand the indignity of coming from informal settlements,” President William Ruto said.

“There is no water, there are no toilets, and sometimes you have to pay to use the toilets, there are no proper roads, there is no proper connection to electricity and many other things. And that dehumanises human beings.

“No Kenyan should live in those kinds of conditions, and we have rolled out the affordable housing. We want to get rid of the slums, and you have requested that; we shall do it.

President William Ruto on the Promise of Financial Support

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Comparing their upcoming journeys to the prominent backing received by the men’s national team, Harambee Stars, during their CHAN 2024 campaign, the President assured the women's teams that they would never walk alone.

During the CHAN 2024 tournament, President William Ruto promised the Harambee Stars a massive Ksh 1 million per player for every victory, culminating in a historic Ksh 600 million grand prize if they won the tournament.

Harambee Stars delivered a brilliant unbeaten run to top Group A, including a thrilling 1-0 win over DR Congo and a victory over Morocco that triggered an immediate KSh 42 million payout.

However, Kenya's dream debut campaign ultimately ended in heartbreak when they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Madagascar on penalty shootouts.

"You have reminded that how we walked with Harambee Stars (during CHAN 2024), we walk with you. We shall plan and see how we can walk together. I will be following," President Ruto said.

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To eliminate distractions and ensure the teams can focus entirely on training and winning on the pitch, the President confirmed that the government had already moved to settle their outstanding dues, promising that any remaining financial hurdles would be swiftly ironed out.

"I have been briefed that all allowances have been paid, about Ksh 33 million, and if there are any other pending issues, we shall make sure that everyone is taken care of," he added.