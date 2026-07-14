President William Ruto Responds to Criticism Over Kenya's 34 Stadium Plan

President William Ruto has responded to concerns over the government's nationwide stadium construction programme, outlining its broader significance.

President William Ruto has reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing Kenya's sports infrastructure, announcing that 34 stadiums are currently under construction nationwide.

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These projects include the Talanta Sports City Complex and the ongoing renovations of the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and Nyayo National Stadium.

In response to critics questioning the substantial investment in sports facilities, the President defended the initiative, highlighting its importance for the nation's youth.

President William Ruto: Stadiums Will Motivate Young People

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"Many people have been asking me whether building stadia is a priority," he stated. "Those people should ask the young people of Kenya that question. You will get the right answer from the young sportsmen and women."

The Head of State praised Kenya's young athletes for their international achievements, citing successes in global athletics and the Junior Starlets' qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup as proof of the country's vast potential that warrants greater investment.

Focusing on Migori County, President Ruto confirmed that the government is building a modern stadium that will serve as Migori Youth FC's home ground and a regional hub for talent development.

"The stadium we are building in Migori will be the home base of this great team (Migori Youth FC)," he affirmed, adding that the nationwide stadium projects aim to inspire more young people to pursue sports and solidify Kenya's reputation as a global sporting powerhouse.

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Beyond sports, the President encouraged the youth to leverage government programs such as the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA), digital economy initiatives, and overseas employment opportunities.

AFCON 2027 Preparations

The government's ambitious stadium construction and renovation programme forms a key part of Kenya's preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

The flagship projects are expected to meet continental standards required for the tournament while creating a lasting legacy for sports development in the country.