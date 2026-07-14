Moses Shumah Breaks Into List of Kenya's Most Valuable Football Exports With Multi-Million Move

Moses Shumah's multi-million move has elevated him into the ranks of Kenya's most valuable football exports, underlining his rapid rise.

South African Premiership club AmaZulu FC has finalised the signing of Harambee Stars forward Moses Shumah from Zambian champions Power Dynamos for a reported US$150,000 (approximately KSh 20 million).

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The move establishes the Harambee Stars forward as one of Kenya's most valuable football exports in recent years.

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Durban-based club and has already joined his new teammates for pre-season training.

Moses Shumah Given Jersey No. 10

In a significant show of confidence, AmaZulu has handed the Kakamega Homeboyz forward the coveted No. 10 jersey, signalling their high expectations for the prolific striker.

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The transfer marks a significant financial success for Power Dynamos. The Zambian side acquired Moses Shumah from Kakamega Homeboyz just one year ago for about KSh 5 million.

His sale to AmaZulu for KSh 20 million has generated a substantial KSh 15 million profit, and the club also secured a sell-on clause, entitling them to a portion of any future transfer fees.

AmaZulu officially presented Moses Shumah alongside six other new players as they bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

"Welcome to Usuthu, Moses Shumah, Kgomotjo Lekoloane, Gape Moralo, Mncedi Vandala, Omega Mdaka, Keenan Phillips and Faveur Kouassi," the club announced in a statement.

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Moses Shumah Season With Power Dynamos

Shumah's high-value transfer comes after an exceptional debut season in Zambia, where he quickly became one of the league's most feared attackers.

He netted 23 goals in all competitions, earning him the Zambia Super League Golden Boot and the club's Fans' Player of the Season award.

His goal-scoring prowess was instrumental in Power Dynamos clinching their second consecutive league title, solidifying his status as a top striker in East Africa.

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With his move to South Africa now complete, Moses Shumah is expected to be a central figure for AmaZulu as they compete in the upcoming season, which includes a campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The transfer was briefly overshadowed by reports from Zambia suggesting a dispute over Moses Shumah's cut of the transfer fee.