England vs Argentina: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction as Three Lions Seek First World Cup Final in 60 Years Against Lionel Messi

England vs Argentina: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction as Three Lions Seek First World Cup Final in 60 Years Against Lionel Messi

England vs Argentina: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction as Three Lions Seek First World Cup Final in 60 Years Against Lionel Messi

England face their toughest test yet as Lionel Messi's Argentina stand between the Three Lions and a place in their first World Cup final in 60 years.

A classic international rivalry dormant for two decades is set to be rekindled as England and Argentina prepare to face off in a blockbuster World Cup semi-final on Wednesday in Atlanta.

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The Three Lions are on the cusp of their first global final in sixty years, but they face the reigning champions, La Albiceleste, who boast a perfect record at this stage of the tournament.

England vs Argentina: Match Preview

Building on the foundation laid by former manager Gareth Southgate, England have now reached their fourth major semi-final since 2018, as many as they had managed in their entire previous history. However, their journey has been anything but straightforward.

An inconsistent group stage was followed by a narrow victory over a resilient DR Congo. A memorable night in Mexico City then gave way to a gruelling quarter-final clash against Norway in Miami.

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Jude Bellingham, fresh from a two-goal haul at the Estadio Azteca, was the hero once again, scoring another brace to help the Three Lions come from behind and secure an extra-time win.

Despite their progress, manager Thomas Tuchel's side appeared vulnerable against the Nordic dark horses, and he expressed dissatisfaction with the performance.

While England are on a four-game winning streak, scoring at least twice in each match, defensive frailties persist. They will need to elevate their game significantly against Argentina.

The fixture evokes powerful memories, from Diego Maradona's infamous 1986 goals to England's contentious quarter-final victory on home soil en route to their 1966 triumph.

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Historically, England have the upper hand, having lost just two of their 14 encounters and winning the last meeting in November 2005 with goals from Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney.

For Argentina, this will be their sixth World Cup semi-final, and they have never failed to advance. Their path to the last four has been a testament to their resilience.

After navigating a tricky group, they staged a dramatic comeback against Egypt in the last 16, overturning a 2-0 deficit with just 11 minutes remaining.

Their quarter-final against Switzerland was another hard-fought battle that went to extra time. A moment of brilliance from Julian Alvarez ultimately settled the tie, securing a win against a tenacious 10-man Swiss side. That victory was Argentina's 13th in a row, and they are now just two wins away from a fourth world title.

While Lionel Scaloni's squad, largely composed of the 2022 heroes, has shown signs of aging, their trademark blend of skill and determination has carried them through.

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Goals have flowed freely, with the team scoring three in each of their last four games, bringing their tournament total to 17, just one shy of their all-time record set in 1930.

Scaloni himself is on the verge of becoming only the seventh manager to reach two World Cup finals, but Tuchel's England stand firmly in his path.

England vs Argentina: Team News

England continue to face a selection headache at right-back. Jarell Quansah remains suspended, and the injury-prone Reece James may not be risked from the start.

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This leaves either Djed Spence to return or Ezri Konsa to continue in the makeshift role, with John Stones and Marc Guehi forming the central defensive partnership.

Jordan Henderson is expected to be sidelined after undergoing wrist surgery, while Tuchel will be anxious for Declan Rice to recover from an illness that hampered him against Norway.

Up front, Harry Kane is set to earn his 121st cap, making him England's most-capped outfield player, surpassing Wayne Rooney.

Jude Bellingham has been England's standout performer, scoring twice in consecutive matches to join his captain on six goals for the tournament.

Both are in contention for the Golden Boot, currently led by Lionel Messi with eight goals, despite two missed penalties.

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For Argentina, Messi has been instrumental, reaching double figures for goal contributions for the second consecutive World Cup.

Coach Lionel Scaloni faces a difficult decision on who will partner the captain in attack, with both Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez having scored in extra time during the quarter-finals.

Argentina's coach may opt for an unchanged starting eleven, with Leandro Paredes likely to retain his spot in midfield.

Paredes offers greater defensive stability, a quality that could see him start ahead of Thiago Almada, who has been an impressive impact substitute.

Meanwhile, England's defence remains a point of concern. Despite being a lean and effective unit under their current manager, the Three Lions have yet to resolve some significant defensive vulnerabilities.

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This could be the decisive factor on Wednesday, as Lionel Messi and his teammates are well-equipped to exploit any weaknesses.

Possible Starting Lineups

England: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Argentina: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez