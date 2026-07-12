Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Sends Message to Ryan Ogam After Loan Move to Belgian Side Image source: The Star

Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Sends Message to Ryan Ogam After Loan Move to Belgian Side Image source: The Star

Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Sends Message to Ryan Ogam After Loan Move to Belgian Side

The Harambee Stars coach has shared his thoughts after Ryan Ogam secured a fresh opportunity to revive his club career in Belgium.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has lauded Ryan Ogam following his season-long move to Belgian second-tier side RFC Liège from Austrian club Wolfsberger AC.

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After an impressive spell at Tusker FC, where he scored 15 goals in just 17 appearances, Ryan Ogam secured a highly anticipated move to Austrian Bundesliga outfit Wolfsberger AC in September 2025.

However, his time in Austria turned into a deeply frustrating nightmare spell as he was largely relegated to the reserve squad and managed just 60 minutes of action across two appearances for the senior team.

Benni McCarthy: Congratulations My Boy

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To revive his stalling club career, the Harambee Stars forward has now completed a season-long loan move to the Belgian side, something coach Benni McCarthy is impressed with.

Benni McCarthy congratulated the former Tusker FC forward, describing it as another important step in the striker's career.

The Harambee Stars coach expressed confidence that the move would provide Ryan Ogam with the platform to continue his development and wished him every success as he embarks on the new challenge.

Benni McCarthy's message also reflected his belief in the young forward's potential, as he offered his support and encouragement ahead of the upcoming campaign.

“Yes Ryan, Congratulations, my boy, wishing you all the very best,” the Harambee Stars coach commented.

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Ryan Ogam now remains highly optimistic that his move will yield the vital first-team minutes he desperately needs.

This fresh European chapter serves as a crucial platform for the 21-year-old to rediscover his sharp scoring form.

This career resurgence is a massive boost for Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy, who has consistently backed the promising young striker as one of his key attacking focal points.

Securing consistent game time in Belgium will heavily boost his chances of making a major impact for Kenya when they co-host the prestigious AFCON 2027 tournament on home soil.

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