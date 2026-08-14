KRU Drops Andrew Amonde From Shujaa Coaching Staff

Andrew Amonde's time on the Shujaa coaching staff has come to an unexpected end following a decision by KRU.

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has terminated the appointment of Andrew Amonde as the strength and conditioning coach for the national sevens team, Shujaa.

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According to the Sports News Arena, the former Shujaa captain was informed of the decision in a letter dated August 9, 2026.

While the specific details of the letter have not been made public, sources indicate that the KRU cited a contractual clause prohibiting a national coach from holding a similar position at a club level.

Amonde, who recently earned his World Rugby Level II coaching certification, was also recently confirmed as the head coach for Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC.

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Questions of Inconsistency

While the KRU's action may seem procedural, it raises questions about selective application of the rule. For instance, Kabras RFC head coach Carlos Katywa also serves as an assistant coach for the national 15s team and was recently the forwards coach for the Kenya Under-20 side.

Historically, other national team coaches have been permitted to maintain their club roles. Many have also continued their professional careers outside of rugby while coaching national squads.

Amonde's addition to the Shujaa technical bench was seen as a significant boost, bringing valuable expertise to support head coach Kevin Wambua and his assistant, Louis Kisia.

His extensive experience as a player and captain, combined with his coaching credentials, was expected to deepen the team's technical capabilities, mirroring the structure of top teams on the World Rugby Sevens circuit.

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Kenya's technical bench has traditionally consisted of a head coach, a strength and conditioning coach, and a team manager.

In contrast, other top-tier teams, such as the USA, have much larger support staffs, with some boasting as many as 12 members.

In a separate but related matter, if Amonde chooses to pursue legal action, he might find a precedent in the case of Hezborne Omollo.