Cristiano Ronaldo Shuts Down Lionel Messi Comparison After Two-Goal Performance

Cristiano Ronaldo responded to criticism with a record-breaking display for Portugal, but made it clear he was not interested in discussing Lionel Messi afterwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in no mood to discuss his longtime rival Lionel Messi following Portugal's dominant victory over Uzbekistan, curtly dismissing a reporter's question in a tense post-match exchange.

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After a frustrating start to his World Cup campaign, Ronaldo found his form with a brace in Portugal's 5-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan.

The performance was a powerful response to Messi's own sensational start to the tournament, where the Argentine has scored all five of his team's goals.

While Messi has been grabbing headlines and now has 18 career World Cup goals, Ronaldo had a quiet opening game in a 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

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However, he bounced back emphatically against Uzbekistan, but his satisfaction with the result did not extend to questions about his peers.

Cristiano Ronaldo Refuses to Address Lionel Messi Comparison

In the mixed zone at Houston Stadium, the Mirror UK reported that a journalist attempted to ask about the goal-scoring exploits of other stars, beginning, "Yesterday, Lionel Messi scored 2 goals and Mbappe..." Ronaldo immediately cut him off, stating firmly, "Next question," before turning to another reporter.

Despite his reluctance to entertain the comparison, the 41-year-old star did open up about the criticism he faced after the opening match.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had failed to score from three attempts against DR Congo, leading to suggestions from fans that he was past his prime and holding the team back.

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Cristiano Ronaldo: I Felt Like I’d Retired from Soccer

Ronaldo silenced his critics on Tuesday, not only scoring twice but also becoming the first player in history to score in six different World Cups.

He also contributed to another goal with a clever free-kick pass to Nuno Mendes, who scored, while Rafael Leao also added his name to the scoresheet.

"God helps those who work hard. I knew my teammates would help out too," Ronaldo said after the match. "It was a difficult week, a dark week. It felt like I'd retired from soccer."

"But I hung in there, as I always do, because I believe in hard work more than anything else," he admitted. "It was tough, I have to admit, but we're back."

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The Portuguese captain also reflected on the team's improvement since their opening draw and the intense scrutiny he endures.

"We've improved; that's just how life is. We face setbacks during games and in life, but the main goal is always to improve," Ronaldo explained.

"But we responded well today. That's what we wanted. We played with a high line, and when we do that, it's hard to stop Portugal."