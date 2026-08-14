Cameroon vs Malawi: WAFCON 2026 Final Preview, Kick-Off Time and Where to Watch Live

Cameroon and Malawi will battle for the WAFCON 2026 title in a highly anticipated final with plenty at stake for both sides.

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is set for a thrilling conclusion as Cameroon and Malawi prepare to face off in the final on Sunday, August 16.

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With a new champion guaranteed to be crowned, both nations are vying for their first-ever major title. Cameroon secured their place in the decider after a tense penalty shootout victory against hosts Morocco, following a goalless 120 minutes.

Meanwhile, Malawi continued their dream run by defeating Algeria 3-1 to reach their first-ever final. Malawi, making their tournament debut, have been the surprise package of the competition.

They announced their arrival by stunning ten-time champions Nigeria with a 3-2 victory in their opening match, a result that propelled them to the top of their group. In contrast, Cameroon are no strangers to the latter stages of WAFCON.

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The Indomitable Lionesses' journey to the final has been remarkable. They initially failed to qualify for what was a 12-team tournament.

However, the expansion to 16 teams offered them a second chance, which they have seized with both hands to stand on the verge of a historic triumph.

WAFCON 2026: Key Players to Watch

Malawi's sensational run has been powered by the formidable sibling duo of Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga. Both were instrumental in the semi-final win over Algeria, with Tabitha scoring a brace. Their attacking prowess has made them two of the tournament's standout performers.

Temwa Chawinga, known for her clinical finishing, currently leads the Golden Boot race with five goals and two assists.

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If Malawi are to complete their fairytale and lift the trophy on their debut, the Chawinga sisters will undoubtedly be at the heart of the action.

While Malawi's attack has grabbed the headlines, Cameroon's success has been built on a rock-solid defence, marshalled by 22-year-old goalkeeper Michaely Bihina.

The Benfica shot-stopper was heroic in the 1-0 quarter-final victory over Nigeria, making nine crucial saves. She followed that with another clean sheet against Morocco.

Bihina became the star of the semi-final, saving an extra-time penalty before denying three more spot-kicks in the decisive shootout to send her team to the final. Sunday's showdown will be a classic clash of styles, pitting a potent attack against a resolute defence to determine who will be crowned champions of Africa.

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WAFCON 2026 Final: Schedule and How to Watch

The final between Cameroon and Malawi will take place on Sunday, August 16 at 10:00 PM East African Time. The third-place play-off between Morocco and Algeria is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, at 8:00 PM EAT.