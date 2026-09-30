Harambee Stars Keeper Reveals What Kenya Must Fix Before AFCON 2027 Image source: FKF

Harambee Stars Keeper Reveals What Kenya Must Fix Before AFCON 2027 Image source: FKF

Harambee Stars Keeper Reveals What Kenya Must Fix Before AFCON 2027

The Nairobi United keeper has revealed the key areas Kenya must address as they build towards the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Veteran goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo has challenged the Harambee Stars to treat their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign as an essential stepping stone to ensure they peak at the continental showpiece.

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Although Kenya has already secured automatic entry to AFCON 2027 as joint hosts alongside regional neighbors Uganda and Tanzania, Shikalo insists their Group D encounters with Eritrea, Guinea, and South Africa offer vital competitive action.

"The intensity in camp is very high because every player understands what AFCON 2027 means for the country," Shikalo stated as quoted by The Star.

Harambee Stars Face Guinea

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Kenya launched their qualifying run against Eritrea at Nyayo National Stadium, where they drew 1-1 before embarking on a trip to Conakry to face Guinea on October 1.

The remaining fixtures are scheduled across the November and March international breaks, providing head coach Benni McCarthy with an ideal platform to test strategies and settle on his primary lineup.

Benni McCarthy Given Time to Build His Team

"We are working on tactical systems, improving defensive organisation and strengthening communication on the pitch," the 29-year-old shot-stopper explained, noting that tactical discipline is paramount as McCarthy blends experienced stalwarts with promising domestic and overseas talent.

"Preparation is extremely important if you want to compete with the best teams in Africa."

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Shikalo Highlights CHAN Impact on Kenya

Shikalo also highlighted the value of Kenya's recent African Nations Championship (CHAN) participation, describing it as a major catalyst for player development.

"The CHAN experience helped many local players grow mentally and tactically," he noted. "It allowed us to test different playing styles and improve understanding within the team."

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Rivalry for places within the squad remains sharp, particularly between the posts, where Shikalo is competing alongside Byrne Omondi and Brian Bwire for the starting berth.

The competition provides McCarthy with another key decision as he continues assessing his options ahead of the 2027 tournament.

With massive public expectations looming over the co-hosts, the experienced keeper stressed that leadership will be key to managing the spotlight.

"There is a good balance between experienced players and young talent in camp," Shikalo added. "As senior players, our responsibility is to help the younger boys remain calm and focused."