Tanzania Accept Heavy Defeat to Emerging Stars as They Plot Revival in AFCON U23 Qualifiers

Following a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Kenya in the first leg of their AFCON U23 qualifier at Nyayo Stadium, Tanzania have put their loss behind them while remaining optimistic ahead of the return leg.

Kenya's Emerging Stars silenced Tanzania’s U23 national team 4-1 in the first round of the 2027 Africa U23 Cup of Nations (AFCON U23) Qualifiers at the Nyayo National Stadium.

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Kenya's dominant win left the visitors with a steep mountain to climb in the qualifying series. Speaking during the post-match briefing, the Tanzania U23 technical bench delivered an unfiltered assessment of what went wrong on the pitch.

Rather than seeking cover behind external circumstances, the Tanzanian camp accepted responsibility for critical defensive mistakes and a breakdown in tactical discipline.

Weather Complaints Dismissed

In the immediate aftermath of the final whistle, Tanzania Under-23 coach Hamad Ali pointed out that his players struggled to adapt to the chilly afternoon weather and Nairobi's altitude.

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However, the Tanzanian technical leadership swiftly dismissed environmental factors as a justification for the heavy scoreline, emphasising that elite competition demands adaptability under any conditions.

Reflecting on the team's initial reaction and the immediate task ahead, the coach offered a frank evaluation: "Most of the players have complained that the weather was bad. But it's no excuse. That's what we had to deal with. So, it's a game. We lost the game, but we're still here. So, we need to prepare and see how we can win the second game."

By refusing to dwell on environmental hurdles, the Tanzanian bench shifted the focus back to footballing principles, identifying key moments where the team lost control of the match tempo.

Disorganisation and Transition Deficiencies

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The match unfolded with rapid early blows, as Kenya took advantage of defensive uncertainty to claim an early lead within two minutes of kickoff.

Although Tanzania attempted to settle into the game and build possession, Kenya's quick counter-attacking style repeatedly punished defensive gaps.

Even after pulling a goal back via a second-half penalty to bring the score to 3-1, Tanzania’s hope was short-lived. A critical lapse in concentration allowed Kenya to restore their three-goal cushion just minutes later through Kelly Madada.

Analysing the structural breakdowns across both halves, the Tanzanian coach detailed how defensive disorganisation ultimately decided the outcome.

"The first half wasn't for them. Because the goals we scored, obviously, were transitions. So, when we were winning the game, we lost those moments, and they used them. Second half, the same. We were able to control the game and see how we could get a goal in one moment,” he added.

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“Then, when we got a goal, we lost our concentration, and we lost again. Obviously, all goals are goals that we have lost. So, we were not good at organisation. Some mistakes were made by the defenders."

Mental Resilience and Building for the Return Leg

Despite the heavy defeat away from home, the coach expressed confidence in the squad's underlying growth and mental resilience. Pointing to the broader progression of youth football within the country, the coach stressed that young players must embrace international pressure as a vital learning experience rather than fear making errors.

Looking forward to the return fixture in Dar es Salaam, where Tanzania will aim to overturn the three-goal deficit, the coach outlined the mental approach required for a turnaround.

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"So, let me just say that our mental health has improved, but we need to be more patient in the second match and collect those moments that have come from them. There is a big improvement if you look at the country right now, especially at the level of these youth,” the coach added.