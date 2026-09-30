Ex-Gor Mahia Coach Reveals How His Ghana Connection Helped Gambia Shock the Black Stars 4-2

Jonathan McKinstry has revealed how his understanding of Ghanaian football culture played a key role in Gambia’s stunning 4-2 victory over the Black Stars.

Former Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry achieved one of the standout results of his managerial career after steering The Gambia to a dramatic 4-2 victory over West African giants Ghana in an intense 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

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Playing away from home against a storied Black Stars squad, Jonathan McKinstry’s side produced a masterclass, exploiting defensive overcommitments in the closing stages to seal a memorable four-goal haul.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Jonathan McKinstry reflected on how his past ties to West Africa, combined with an acute reading of Ghanaian football culture, laid the groundwork for the upset.

Jonathan McKinstry’s Connection to Ghanaian Football

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For Jonathan McKinstry, returning to Ghana carried emotional significance beyond the three points. Before his successful tenure in Kenya with Gor Mahia and subsequent national team managerial roles across the continent, McKinstry’s journey in African sports began years prior in Ghana through elite academy development.

Addressing reporters after the match, McKinstry explained how his familiarity with the local football landscape helped him anticipate how the game would unfold under pressure.

"I was here a long time ago, you know, and so, you know, if anything, my love affair with African football began here in Ghana. And so, whilst I've been away for a long time, I still know people here. I still look at football here, even at club level, what's happening,” the coach said.

“And so maybe that also helped a little bit because beyond the tactics, I sort of understood the culture, a little bit of Ghanaian football. And so, when it went to 2-2, I had a feeling that the Black Stars might react in terms of the game becoming less controlled, and we would have our opportunities.

“And I think you saw at the end, they were flooding forward, sort of seven, eight players forward to try and get the goal and that this would always give us opportunities in the game."

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The Gambia Enjoying the Final Whistle Away from Home

While winning away often requires teams to retreat into defensive blocks during the final minutes, The Gambia's composure allowed them to put the game completely out of reach.

With Ghana throwing players forward in desperation after drawing level at 2-2, Jonathan McKinstry’s unit struck on the counter to net a fourth goal, granting them a rare, stress-free finish on foreign soil.

Jonathan McKinstry expressed immense satisfaction with how his squad managed the emotional swings of the match to secure the fourth goal.

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"You know, to win the game doesn't necessarily surprise me. To get the fourth goal at the end was incredibly pleasing. You know, often these games away from home on the continent, you're having to hold out for that win. To be able to enjoy the last few minutes was very pleasing,” Jonathan McKinstry said.

“But look, I also think... The Black Stars team is a great team. I know at the moment they're going through a regeneration phase, but the other thing is, when I took over the Gambia team two years ago, we've given out almost 30 debuts in two years, so we've gone through our rebuilding phase, and coming into this campaign, everyone was under no illusions. It was all about performance now."

Jonathan McKinstry on Ghana’s Rebuilding Pressures

Highlighting the contrasting expectations facing powerhouse nations compared to emerging sides, Jonathan McKinstry pointed out that while The Gambia has already completed its transition phase, heavyweights like Ghana face relentless scrutiny while attempting to rebuild.

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Drawing from his extensive experience across various African national teams, the former Gor Mahia manager noted that continental powerhouses are rarely afforded the luxury of patience by fans and media.

"I understand when you're a team like Ghana or Nigeria or Morocco, the rebuilding phase is harder to do because people expect results every week. And so the pressure is different,” McKinstry said.