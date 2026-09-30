Sabastian Sawe Targets Sub-1:59 as He Backs Tigst Assefa's World Record Dream: 'No Limits For Now'

Sabastian Sawe targets a sub-1:59 marathon while backing Tigst Assefa to return stronger and pursue the women’s world record after her dramatic Berlin run.

Sabastian Sawe believes the limits of distance running are far from settled, declaring that a sub-1:59 marathon is well within reach under optimal conditions.

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Speaking in Berlin, the reigning London Marathon champion, who cemented his place in athletic lore as the first competitor to run an official sub-two-hour marathon, expressed strong conviction that the sport's rapid evolution, advancing footwear technology, and growing global talent pool will continue to dismantle historic milestones.

"I know it's possible to run under 1:59," Sawe told AFP in the interview. "It is hard to predict how fast I will be, but if we've got nice weather, good pacing, and I am in good shape, it's possible. There are no limits for now."

Sabastian Sawe: Historic Two-Hour Barrier Still Has Room to Fall

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Reflecting on his groundbreaking performance in London, Sawe admitted that breaking the iconic two-hour barrier surprised even himself, as his primary focus was merely defending his title.

"I was not expecting to run under two hours," he recalled. "When I saw the time with my eyes as I was almost finishing the race, it was something surprising for me, and I was so happy and grateful."

His comments underline the extraordinary pace at which elite marathon running continues to evolve, with athletes increasingly testing boundaries once considered unreachable.

Sabastian Sawe, who claimed victory in Berlin in 2025, was sidelined from competing in the German capital on Sunday due to a leg fracture.

Taking a philosophical approach to the setback, he noted that learning patience and prioritizing recovery have become central to his long-term goals.

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Rather than rushing his return, the Kenyan star is now focused on regaining full fitness before targeting some of the biggest races on the international calendar.

Sabastian Sawe Targets London Return and 2028 Olympics

Sawe's ambitions extend well beyond his current injury setback. The marathoner has set his sights on a return to London in 2027, where he hopes to produce another memorable performance.

He is also looking ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where he has spoken of pursuing "something special."

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His long-term approach reflects a desire to balance ambition with recovery as he seeks to remain among the world's leading marathon runners.

Sabastian Sawe Reacts to Tigst Assefa's Dramatic Berlin Marathon

Sawe also shared his heartfelt reaction to the dramatic women's race in Berlin, where Ethiopian star Tigst Assefa saw her world-record pursuit derailed after rupturing her Achilles tendon at the 35-kilometre mark.

Despite the agonising injury, Assefa battled through the final stages on one leg to win in a course-record time, the third-fastest women's marathon in history, before collapsing at the line.

"When I saw what happened, I was shocked because she was running a good race," Sawe remarked.

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The Kenyan expressed full confidence in the 29-year-old's ability to recover and return to the highest level.

"Tigst is a very strong woman, and her mentality is something else. She always has the courage to push her limits. She's always been a winner."

Sabastian Sawe Steps Up Fight for Clean Athletics

Beyond his pursuits on the tarmac, Sawe has taken deliberate steps to champion clean sport.

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In an era where more than 100 Kenyan athletes are currently serving doping suspensions, and where women's marathon records remain overshadowed by Ruth Chepngetich's subsequent three-year ban, Sawe has committed to an extraordinary testing regime, voluntarily submitting to anti-doping tests roughly every three days.

The initiative is intended to demonstrate his commitment to transparency and strengthen confidence in his performances.

"Even with what I have achieved, I want to show the world that not all athletes are running dirty," Sawe emphasised.

"It's a nice routine for athletes to have multiple tests to prove that they are running clean and winning clean. It shows we are protecting sports for the future."

Sawe's commitment to clean sport comes at an important moment for Kenyan athletics.

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Nairobi has been announced as the host city for the 2029 World Athletics Championships, marking the first time the global championships will be staged on African soil.

The event is expected to place Kenya's athletics infrastructure, organisation and athletes under an international spotlight while providing an opportunity to showcase the country's deep running tradition.

For Sawe, bringing the World Athletics Championships to Kenya represents a major moment for the country's sporting community.

"It's something special to us Kenyans," Sawe added. "It's an important moment to have it in our country, and we appreciate it so much."