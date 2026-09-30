Tigst Assefa Vows to Return to Berlin and Break Marathon World Record After Achilles Surgery Image source: Berlin Marathon

Tigst Assefa Vows to Return to Berlin and Break Marathon World Record After Achilles Surgery Image source: Berlin Marathon

Tigst Assefa Vows to Return to Berlin and Break Marathon World Record After Achilles Surgery

Tigst Assefa has promised to return to Berlin and break the marathon world record after successfully undergoing surgery for her ruptured Achilles tendon.

Ethiopian distance-running star Tigst Assefa has reached out to supporters from her hospital bed following a successful operation on a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered during her unforgettable victory at the 2026 BMW Berlin Marathon.

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Despite the serious injury, the 29-year-old has remained defiant and forward-looking, already setting her sights on a return to the German capital and an even bigger target: breaking the women's marathon world record.

Tigst Assefa Delivers Stunning Berlin Marathon Performance

Assefa produced a remarkable performance in Berlin, crossing the finish line in a blistering 2:11:04 to claim victory and shatter her own course record.

The Ethiopian star had looked on course for an extraordinary performance throughout much of the race. Her pace placed her firmly in contention for the world record as she maintained a relentless rhythm against some of the world's leading marathon runners.

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Her performance was particularly impressive given the intensity of the pace she maintained over the demanding 42.195-kilometre distance.

World Record Bid Derailed by Achilles Injury

Assefa's pursuit of the world record appeared to be within reach deep into the race before a sudden injury changed the complexion of the contest.

The injury to her right leg occurred around the 40-kilometre mark, leaving the Ethiopian struggling to continue.

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Rather than abandon the race, however, Assefa fought through the final kilometres and managed to reach the finish line, securing the Berlin Marathon title despite the severe pain.

Her determination to complete the race transformed an already remarkable performance into one of the most dramatic finishes of the event.

Medical Tests Confirm Torn Achilles Tendon

Following the race, medical examinations confirmed that Assefa had suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

The injury required immediate medical attention, with the Ethiopian subsequently undergoing surgery at a medical clinic south of Munich.

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An Achilles tendon rupture is a significant injury for an elite distance runner and can require an extended period of rehabilitation before an athlete is able to return to high-level competition.

For Assefa, the immediate priority is therefore recovery and rehabilitation following the successful procedure.

Assefa Thanks Fans for Global Support

From her hospital bed, Assefa took time to thank supporters from around the world who sent messages of encouragement following the dramatic race.

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In a statement released through marathon organisers SCC EVENTS, the Ethiopian expressed her gratitude for the support she has received since suffering the injury.

"I would like to send my warmest greetings to everyone. My surgery went well," said Assefa.

"I am overwhelmed by the tremendous support I have received from all over the world. From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank everyone for their incredible support and concern."

Her message offered an encouraging update following what was an emotionally and physically demanding day in Berlin.

Despite the setback, Assefa has made it clear that she is not allowing the injury to diminish her ambitions.

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The marathon star is already looking beyond surgery and rehabilitation, with her sights firmly set on returning to the streets of Berlin.

Her determination is particularly striking given that she had only just completed one of the most demanding races of her career.

Rather than focusing solely on what was lost during her world-record attempt, Assefa appears determined to use the experience as motivation for her next challenge.

In a powerful declaration, Assefa vowed to return to Berlin and finish what she started.

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"I will definitely come back to Berlin, and then I will break the world record," she declared.

For now, however, Assefa's immediate challenge is recovery. After undergoing surgery, the Ethiopian will face a carefully managed rehabilitation programme designed to restore strength and function in the injured Achilles tendon.

The recovery process will require patience, with her return to running and eventually competitive racing dependent on her rehabilitation progress and medical assessments.

For an athlete accustomed to rigorous daily training, the enforced break could present a significant psychological as well as physical challenge.

Berlin Could Become the Scene of Another Historic Attempt

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Assefa's vow to return to Berlin adds another chapter to an already remarkable relationship between the athlete and the German marathon.

The city has witnessed some of the most memorable performances in modern marathon history, and Assefa's latest victory has added another dramatic moment to that legacy.

Her promise to return with the specific goal of breaking the world record also gives the event a potential future storyline that could attract enormous global interest.

For now, the Ethiopian champion will concentrate on healing. But her message from the hospital has made one thing clear: the world-record dream remains firmly alive.

Assefa's dramatic Berlin victory demonstrated both her exceptional physical ability and her determination under extraordinary circumstances.

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Although the Achilles injury brought her world-record attempt to an abrupt end, she still walked away with the race victory and a new course record.

Now, after successful surgery and with the support of fans around the world, she has set her sights on a comeback.