AFCON 2027: Major Update on Talanta Stadium Railway Project as Construction Enters Final Stage Image source: K24 Plus

AFCON 2027: Major Update on Talanta Stadium Railway Project as Construction Enters Final Stage Image source: K24 Plus

The new Nairobi–Talanta Stadium railway corridor is nearing completion as Kenya strengthens transport infrastructure ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and future major sporting and entertainment events.

Work on a dedicated railway corridor connecting Nairobi Central Station to the upcoming Talanta Sports City via Nyayo Stadium has entered its final stages, marking another significant step in Kenya’s ongoing efforts to modernise urban transport infrastructure.

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The railway connection is being developed to provide a reliable and efficient alternative to road transport, particularly during major sporting events, concerts, exhibitions and other large-scale gatherings expected to attract thousands of people to the Talanta Sports City precinct.

Once operational, the service is expected to improve connectivity between central Nairobi and the stadium area while giving spectators, athletes, event organisers and matchday personnel another option for travelling to and from major events.

13.3-Kilometre Railway Track Undergoing Major Upgrade

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According to an update from Kenya Railways, the project includes a comprehensive rehabilitation of an existing 13.3-kilometre railway section between Nairobi Central Station and Satellite.

The rehabilitation is aimed at improving the condition and operational reliability of the existing railway infrastructure along the route. The upgraded section will form an important part of the connection linking the city centre with the Talanta Stadium area.

In addition to the rehabilitation works, construction teams are laying a new 1.3-kilometre branch line between Kibera and Satellite.

The new branch is specifically intended to serve the forthcoming Talanta Stadium Train Station, creating a direct rail connection for passengers travelling to the sports and entertainment complex.

The combination of the upgraded existing track and the new branch line is expected to strengthen Nairobi’s commuter rail network and improve access to one of the capital’s emerging major event destinations.

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New Commuter Stations to Improve Passenger Access

Two modern commuter railway stations are also being constructed as part of the project. The stations at Talanta Stadium and Laini Saba are designed to improve access for passengers living and working in surrounding neighbourhoods while providing convenient entry points for visitors heading to events at the stadium.

The Talanta Stadium station will be particularly important during major sporting fixtures, when large crowds are expected to converge on the venue within a relatively short period.

Rail transport can help distribute passenger flows more efficiently by providing an alternative to private vehicles, taxis and buses, potentially reducing pressure on roads surrounding the stadium.

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New Footbridges and Pedestrian Underpasses

Beyond the railway tracks and stations, the project includes several measures designed to improve safety for communities living along the railway corridor.

Kenya Railways has indicated that footbridges and pedestrian underpasses are being installed in areas including Kibera, Laini Saba, Gatwekera and Kambi Muru.

These facilities will provide safer ways for residents to cross the railway line, particularly in densely populated areas where pedestrian movement is a daily necessity.

Improved pedestrian infrastructure is an important component of railway development because expanded or rehabilitated rail operations can increase the frequency and speed of trains. Dedicated crossing points can therefore help separate pedestrian movements from railway operations while maintaining access between communities.

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The railway upgrade comes as Kenya continues preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Uganda and Tanzania.

The tournament is expected to place additional demands on transport systems in Nairobi and other host locations as supporters, teams, officials, media personnel and visitors move between airports, hotels, training facilities, stadiums and entertainment areas.

Talanta Stadium is being developed as one of Kenya’s flagship sports facilities and is expected to play an important role in the country’s hosting plans.

The railway connection could therefore become an important part of the wider transport strategy surrounding the venue, particularly during periods when large crowds are travelling to the same location.

Talanta Stadium Construction Progress

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The railway project is progressing alongside construction and development works at Talanta Stadium.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya previously indicated that structural work on the stadium was nearing completion, with work on the main playing surface and auxiliary training facilities continuing.

The development of the playing surface, training pitches and other stadium facilities is part of the broader preparation required before the venue can host major international competitions.

Test matches are expected to provide an opportunity to assess the stadium’s operational systems, including spectator access, security, transport coordination and movement around the venue.

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For a major international tournament such as AFCON, transport planning is particularly important because matchday traffic can place significant pressure on surrounding roads and public transport services.

The railway connection is not being developed in isolation. Other infrastructure projects are also being implemented around the Talanta Sports City precinct to improve its ability to host large events.

These works include the construction of a dedicated electrical substation and improvements to surrounding access roads.

Reliable electricity and improved road connections are essential components of a modern sports and entertainment complex. Together with the railway connection, these upgrades are intended to create a more integrated infrastructure network around the stadium.

The combination of road, rail, electricity and pedestrian infrastructure could also support the long-term development of the surrounding area beyond the 2027 tournament.

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Nairobi is known for heavy traffic congestion, particularly during peak commuting periods and when major events take place in the city.

Large sporting fixtures can intensify congestion as thousands of people attempt to reach the same destination within a limited period. Events at Talanta Stadium could present a similar challenge, particularly when combined with normal weekday traffic.

The railway connection provides an additional transport option that could help reduce dependence on road-based travel.

By linking the stadium directly with Nairobi Central Station and surrounding communities, the project is expected to give passengers another way of reaching the venue without relying entirely on private cars or road-based public transport.

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The effectiveness of the system will ultimately depend on factors such as train frequency, station capacity, ticketing arrangements, event-day scheduling and integration with other public transport services.

The development of a dedicated rail connection could also have implications beyond individual sporting events.

Talanta Sports City is expected to become an important destination for sports, entertainment and other large-scale activities in Nairobi. Improved public transport access can make such venues easier to reach for residents and visitors.

A dependable rail connection may also encourage more people to use public transport when attending events, particularly when road congestion and parking limitations make private vehicle travel less convenient.

As Nairobi continues to expand its events and entertainment sector, reliable connections between major venues and the city centre could become increasingly important.

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Focus on Long-Term Urban Transport

The Nairobi–Talanta Stadium railway project is part of a broader effort to strengthen Nairobi’s commuter rail infrastructure.

Rather than serving only the 2027 AFCON tournament, the upgraded railway corridor has the potential to provide a long-term public transport connection for residents and event-goers.

The addition of stations, pedestrian facilities and a dedicated branch line also demonstrates an emphasis on integrating railway infrastructure with surrounding communities.

For Nairobi, such integration is increasingly important as the city looks for ways to accommodate a growing population while managing congestion and improving mobility.

Kenya Expands Infrastructure Ahead of 2027

With AFCON 2027 approaching, Kenya is accelerating work on infrastructure expected to support the tournament and the country's broader sporting ambitions.

The Nairobi–Talanta Stadium railway corridor represents one part of that wider preparation, linking transport improvements with the development of a major new sports venue.

As construction progresses toward completion, attention will increasingly turn to testing, passenger operations and coordination between railway services and other forms of transport.

If successfully integrated into Nairobi’s public transport network, the connection could continue serving commuters and major events long after AFCON 2027 has concluded.