Harambee Stars: 5 Reasons Kenya Have Nothing to Fear Against Guinea

Kenya and Guinea face off for the ninth time in their history during an AFCON qualifier in Conakry on Thursday and there is cause for optimism for Harambee Stars.

Harambee Stars embark on one of their challenging assignments in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as they play away to Guinea on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya head into the match after a 1-1 draw against Eritrea which left a bitter taste in the supporters’ mouths while Guinea are wounded after losing 2-1 to South Africa.

However, while Guinea are ranked 82nd in the world and Kenya at 113, there are reasons why Benni McCarthy’s men should not be scared of facing Syli National in Conakry.

Depleted Guinea Squad

While Guinea still have quality players, they came into these qualifiers missing an array of top talent, something Kenya could perhaps take advantage of.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coach Paulo Duarte named a squad missing established players such as ex-Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, Mohamed Mady Camara, Cheick Oumar Conde, Dembo Sylla, Morgan Guilavogui and Issiaga Sylla while Mohamed Bayo was also not included.

Dangerman not firing on all cylinders

Guinea have in their ranks one of the best strikers in the world in Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy but he is yet to set the stage a light this season which Kenya can profit from before he finds his top form.

Guirassy has scored two Bundesliga goals in four games while in the national team, he has two goals in his last six games.

He was subdued against South Africa, who put men to track his movement, and if McCarthy can find a way to stop him, Kenya’s problems will be half solved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even Head-o-Head Record

Harambee Stars and Guinea have faced off eight times since their first meeting in December 1992 and there has been no draw.

Kenya have won four with as many victories for Syli National which shows it is possible for Harambee Stars. Interestingly, all wins have come when either team is playing at home, a warning perhaps to McCarthy and his charges.

Guinea’s Poor Recent Form

Another thing Harambee Stars can take advantage of is the fact that Guinea have not been in good form. They have not won any of their last five games, losing the last three, having drawn two prior to that bad run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A loss to Benin and draws with Togo and Niger over that period should give Kenya hope.

Guinea’s Porous Defence

While Guinea have been in bad form, their defensive record leaves a lot to be desired. They have three clean sheets in their last 10 games while they have conceded in each of their last five.