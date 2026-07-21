AFCON 2027: Sports Tribunal Halts Appointment of FKF Nominees to Key Organising Committees

The development comes following a petition that is challenging the nomination criteria applied by the federation in selecting its representatives to the AFCON 2027 LOC.

Kenya’s preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations could be slowed down somewhat after the Sports Disputes Tribunal halted the gazettement of members of key Local Organising Committees (LOC).

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The tribunal has temporarily barred the Ministry of Sports from gazetting, confirming or appointing Football Kenya Federation nominees to AFCON 2027 LOC Standing Committees pending the hearing and determination of a petition challenging the nomination process.

This is following a petition that is contesting the legality, transparency, fairness and inclusivity of the nominations process with the petitioners claiming there was no regional balance, gender equity and inclusivity.

Further, the petition challenges the exclusion of ‘deserving’ FKF members, including 20 branch chairpersons, without any transparent or objective selection criteria, nomination of individuals who are not federation members without basis for their selection as well as allocation of committee positions to some individuals.

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Petition Risks Delaying AFCON Preparations

Another key issue being contested is the claim that the list of nominees was not presented to the FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) for approval as the federation’s constitution demands.

With the matter set to be mentioned at the tribunal on July 28, 2026, preparations for AFCON 2027 risk being delayed over the litigation process initiated by the petitioners.

FKF has a huge representation on the AFCON 2027 LOC with president Hussein Mohammed serving as the vice chairperson while all NEC members are also part of the committee.

The petition comes at a time when a truce is being sought within the federation which has been divided since April when a section of NEC members, led by vice president McDonald Mariga, passed a resolution suspending Mohammed, nominated member Yusuf Ibrahim and acting CEO Dennis Gicheru over various allegations.

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