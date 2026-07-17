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Harambee Stars Defender Reveals Untold Story Behind Madagascar Penalty Shootout That Ended Kenya's CHAN Dream

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 07:06 - 17 July 2026
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The former Gor Mahia defender has opened up about the behind-the-scenes events that shaped Kenya's dramatic penalty shootout defeat to Madagascar at CHAN 2024.
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Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija has broken his silence after his missed penalty contributed to Kenya's heartbreaking exit from the 2024 African Nations Championship.

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Kenya looked on course for a place in the semifinals during their quarterfinal clash against Madagascar after centre-back Omija rose highest to head home the opening goal early in the second half.

But Madagascar responded in the 66th minute, with Fenohasina Razafimaro converting from the penalty spot to level the contest at 1-1 and force the match into extra time before it was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout.

Although three Kenyan players converted their spot-kicks, the hosts faltered when Mike Kibwage saw his effort saved before Alphonce Omija fired his attempt wide.

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Madagascar captain Toky Rakotondraibe then kept his composure to convert the winning penalty, sealing a 4-3 shootout victory and sending the island nation into the semifinals while ending Kenya's impressive campaign.

Alphonce Omija Reflects on CHAN 2024 Penalty Miss

Reflecting on the dramatic shootout, Alphonce Omija explained that the immense weight of expectation had a significant impact on the players' decision-making.

He noted that those who would ordinarily be first in line to take a penalty hesitated when everything was on the line, while others with little or no experience, like himself, had to put themselves forward.

The defender added that such circumstances can also force the coaching staff to abandon their original penalty order and make last-minute adjustments based on who is willing to take responsibility.

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He revealed that this was exactly what happened during Kenya's shootout against Madagascar, leaving several defenders to assume responsibility from the spot after some of the designated takers opted against stepping up.

“Pressure is never a good thing. It can make a reliable penalty taker refuse to step up when the team needs them most. At the same time, it can push someone who has never taken a penalty to volunteer,” Alphonce Omija told the Zoza Sportscast.

“It can even force the coach to rethink the penalty list. A player always has the option to decline the coach's request to take a penalty. On that day, some of the players we expected to take them refused, which is why you ended up seeing four defenders step up.”

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