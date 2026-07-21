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Harambee Stars Hopeful Edges Closer to Playing in Bundesliga Following Senior Team Role

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:45 - 21 July 2026
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Maik Nelson Afri Akumu (right) in action for FC Koln against FC Rheinsud during a pre-season friendly. Image: Imago
The young winger is part of FC Koln’s pre-season camp and could be included in the Bundesliga squad for next season if he impresses head coach Rene Wagner.
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Harambee Stars hopeful Maik Nelson Afri Akumu has moved a step closer to his top-flight ambitions after being included in FC Koln's senior squad for their pre-season preparations ahead of the 2026-2027 campaign.

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The highly-rated 18-year-old attacker, who is officially registered with FC Koln II, has been training with the first team as he aims to secure a spot in the Bundesliga squad. His rising profile was highlighted when he took part in the club's official pre-season Media Day at their Geissbockheim training ground on July 17.

Akumu joined the Billy Goats in August 2025 on a long-term deal from Hertha BSC, where he had progressed through every youth level since the U9s. While at Hertha, he was fast-tracked to the U19 and reserve teams despite still being eligible to play for the U17s.

Maik Nelson Afri Akumu playing for FC Koln during a pre-season friendly. Image: Imago
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Born in Berlin on July 13, 2008, to a Kenyan father and an English mother, Akumu is eligible to represent Kenya's Harambee Stars. Although he has played for Germany at the U17 level, he has not made a competitive senior appearance, leaving the door open for him to switch his international allegiance.

What Makes Akumu Stand Out?

Primarily a left winger, Akumu is also adept on the right flank or as a central striker. He is known for his explosive speed, precise ball control, and skill in one-on-one situations, making him one of Kenya's most promising overseas talents.

The young forward has already made an impact in pre-season, featuring in FC Koln's 5-0 friendly win over academy partners FC Rheinsud Koln. He will be looking to continue impressing manager Rene Wagner to earn a place in the senior squad for the upcoming season.

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Maik Nelson Afri Akumu of FC Koln. Image: Imago

FC Koln will begin their return to the Bundesliga with a home fixture against Hoffenheim, following a DFB-Pokal match against Wurzburger Kickers.

Akumu is not the only player at the club with Kenyan roots. Senior squad winger Linton Maina also qualifies for the Harambee Stars.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has reportedly approached Maina as he looks to strengthen his team for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania. However, the 27-year-old has not yet confirmed his international commitment.

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