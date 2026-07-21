Harambee Stars Hopeful Edges Closer to Playing in Bundesliga Following Senior Team Role

Maik Nelson Afri Akumu (right) in action for FC Koln against FC Rheinsud during a pre-season friendly. Image: Imago

Maik Nelson Afri Akumu (right) in action for FC Koln against FC Rheinsud during a pre-season friendly. Image: Imago

The young winger is part of FC Koln’s pre-season camp and could be included in the Bundesliga squad for next season if he impresses head coach Rene Wagner.

Harambee Stars hopeful Maik Nelson Afri Akumu has moved a step closer to his top-flight ambitions after being included in FC Koln's senior squad for their pre-season preparations ahead of the 2026-2027 campaign.

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The highly-rated 18-year-old attacker, who is officially registered with FC Koln II, has been training with the first team as he aims to secure a spot in the Bundesliga squad. His rising profile was highlighted when he took part in the club's official pre-season Media Day at their Geissbockheim training ground on July 17.

Akumu joined the Billy Goats in August 2025 on a long-term deal from Hertha BSC, where he had progressed through every youth level since the U9s. While at Hertha, he was fast-tracked to the U19 and reserve teams despite still being eligible to play for the U17s.

Maik Nelson Afri Akumu playing for FC Koln during a pre-season friendly. Image: Imago

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Born in Berlin on July 13, 2008, to a Kenyan father and an English mother, Akumu is eligible to represent Kenya's Harambee Stars. Although he has played for Germany at the U17 level, he has not made a competitive senior appearance, leaving the door open for him to switch his international allegiance.

What Makes Akumu Stand Out?

Primarily a left winger, Akumu is also adept on the right flank or as a central striker. He is known for his explosive speed, precise ball control, and skill in one-on-one situations, making him one of Kenya's most promising overseas talents.

The young forward has already made an impact in pre-season, featuring in FC Koln's 5-0 friendly win over academy partners FC Rheinsud Koln. He will be looking to continue impressing manager Rene Wagner to earn a place in the senior squad for the upcoming season.

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Maik Nelson Afri Akumu of FC Koln. Image: Imago

FC Koln will begin their return to the Bundesliga with a home fixture against Hoffenheim, following a DFB-Pokal match against Wurzburger Kickers.

Akumu is not the only player at the club with Kenyan roots. Senior squad winger Linton Maina also qualifies for the Harambee Stars.