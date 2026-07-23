Harambee Stars Defender Names One Factor That Could Power Kenya at AFCON 2027

The Kenya international has pointed to one crucial factor that could shape the hosts' AFCON 2027 campaign

Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija has explained why he is confident Kenya can make a strong impression at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Kenya will co-host AFCON 2027 alongside Uganda and Tanzania, with the tournament scheduled to take place from June 19 to July 17, 2027. It will be the first time Africa's premier football competition is staged across three host nations.

With expectations set to be high for the co-hosts, Alphonce Omija believes Harambee Stars have what it takes to rise to the occasion and enjoy a memorable campaign on home soil.

Alphonce Omija Banking on Fans Ahead of AFCON 2027

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Speaking on the Zoza podcast, Alphonce Omija said the overwhelming backing Harambee Stars received from supporters during the 2024 African Nations Championship was a clear sign that Kenya could thrive at the 2027 AFCON.

The former Gor Mahia defender explained that playing in front of passionate home crowds gave the team a significant psychological advantage, creating an environment that lifted the players rather than intimidating them.

He noted that competing away from home often comes with added challenges because opposing supporters can influence the atmosphere and pile pressure on visiting teams. In contrast, he said the unity shown by Kenyan fans during CHAN inspired the squad and gave them extra motivation to perform.

Omija recalled that after the team's opening match, captain Abud Omar reminded the players that thousands of supporters had turned up to rally behind them and urged them to repay that faith with committed performances on the pitch.

He admitted that there had also been criticism and negative comments from sections of the public before the tournament, but said the squad chose not to dwell on them.

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According to Omija, that mindset helped the team produce positive performances during CHAN and strengthened his belief that, with the same level of support from Kenyan fans, Harambee Stars can enjoy a successful campaign when the country co-hosts AFCON 2027.

“I believe that as long as the atmosphere is not against you, things will go well. It is hard when you are playing an away game; for instance, if you go to play at Anfield, the pressure will be against you. But for us, we came to realise that the fans had come to support us and they were united,” Alphonce Omija said.

“After our first match, Abud told us that the fans were standing with us and we should not let them down. However, some fans had written us off; there was bullying, but that’s their nature.

“We understood everything, and the coach told us to have no pressure, and thankfully things went well. I believe that as long as the fans are on my side, I won’t be afraid.”

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At CHAN 2024, making their debut as tournament co-hosts, Kenya delivered an impressive campaign by topping Group A undefeated with three victories and a draw.