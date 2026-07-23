N’Golo Kante: England Star Reveals How France Cult Hero Nearly Played for African Country Before World Cup Win

France midfield general came close to turning out for Mali before his teammates advised him to turn out for Les Blues who went on to win the 2018 World Cup.

English striker Jamie Vardy has revealed that N'Golo Kante was close to representing Mali at the international level before his Leicester City teammates convinced him that his future lay with France, even predicting he would become a world champion.

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The revelation from the striker now seems prophetic. At the time, Kante was seriously weighing an offer to play for Mali, the nation of his parents, feeling a strong connection to his family's heritage.

As a rising star in the Premier League, Kante faced a significant choice. He was proud of his Malian roots, and the Malian national team, known as the Eagles, were actively pursuing him for their squad.

However, inside the Leicester City dressing room, his colleagues saw his potential differently. They believed his exceptional talent—his game intelligence, relentless stamina, and midfield dominance—was destined for the highest stage of international football.

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Vardy Reveals Life-Changing Advice to Kante

N'Golo Kante was key for France at EURO 2024.

Recognizing his rare ability, the Leicester squad took it upon themselves to persuade him that his career path should lead to the French national team and the sport's greatest honours. They emphasised not just his current form but the immense potential they saw in him.

"Originally, he did not want to play for France. He wanted to represent Mali for his dad. At the training ground we said to him, 'What the f**k, what are you thinking? France will win the World Cup! Go join France!'" Vardy remembers.

🚨🚨 Jamie Vardy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 balance que N’Golo Kanté ne voulait PAS REPRÉSENTER L’ÉQUIPE DE FRANCE au départ ❌🇫🇷



« Il voulait représenter le Mali 🇲🇱 pour honorer ses racines paternelles. Nous l'avons convaincu qu'il gagnerait la Coupe du monde avec la France. » pic.twitter.com/WZs3rBfDvZ — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) July 22, 2026

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The decisive moment arrived in March 2016 when France manager Didier Deschamps included Kante in his squad. This call-up validated the belief his Leicester teammates had shown in him, confirming he was part of France's plans.

Bolstered by the confidence from both his club teammates and Deschamps, Kante opted to wear the blue of France instead of the green of Mali.

Leicester City Teammates Vindicated in 2018

N'Golo Kante with Paul Pogba after France's 2018 World Cup win. Image: Imago

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This choice would prove to be a pivotal one, shaping not only his own career but also the recent history of French football.

Just two years after making his debut for Les Bleus, Kante reached the pinnacle of the sport. He was a cornerstone of the French side that triumphed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, earning acclaim for his tireless work rate, crucial interceptions and tactical discipline.

When France lifted the World Cup trophy, Kante was celebrated as a key architect of their victory. His humble demeanor and vital contributions in midfield made him a symbol of the team's collective strength.