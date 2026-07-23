World Cup
N’Golo Kante: England Star Reveals How France Cult Hero Nearly Played for African Country Before World Cup Win
English striker Jamie Vardy has revealed that N'Golo Kante was close to representing Mali at the international level before his Leicester City teammates convinced him that his future lay with France, even predicting he would become a world champion.
The revelation from the striker now seems prophetic. At the time, Kante was seriously weighing an offer to play for Mali, the nation of his parents, feeling a strong connection to his family's heritage.
As a rising star in the Premier League, Kante faced a significant choice. He was proud of his Malian roots, and the Malian national team, known as the Eagles, were actively pursuing him for their squad.
However, inside the Leicester City dressing room, his colleagues saw his potential differently. They believed his exceptional talent—his game intelligence, relentless stamina, and midfield dominance—was destined for the highest stage of international football.
Vardy Reveals Life-Changing Advice to Kante
Recognizing his rare ability, the Leicester squad took it upon themselves to persuade him that his career path should lead to the French national team and the sport's greatest honours. They emphasised not just his current form but the immense potential they saw in him.
"Originally, he did not want to play for France. He wanted to represent Mali for his dad. At the training ground we said to him, 'What the f**k, what are you thinking? France will win the World Cup! Go join France!'" Vardy remembers.
🚨🚨 Jamie Vardy 🏴 balance que N’Golo Kanté ne voulait PAS REPRÉSENTER L’ÉQUIPE DE FRANCE au départ ❌🇫🇷— BeFootball (@_BeFootball) July 22, 2026
« Il voulait représenter le Mali 🇲🇱 pour honorer ses racines paternelles. Nous l'avons convaincu qu'il gagnerait la Coupe du monde avec la France. » pic.twitter.com/WZs3rBfDvZ
The decisive moment arrived in March 2016 when France manager Didier Deschamps included Kante in his squad. This call-up validated the belief his Leicester teammates had shown in him, confirming he was part of France's plans.
Bolstered by the confidence from both his club teammates and Deschamps, Kante opted to wear the blue of France instead of the green of Mali.
Leicester City Teammates Vindicated in 2018
This choice would prove to be a pivotal one, shaping not only his own career but also the recent history of French football.
Just two years after making his debut for Les Bleus, Kante reached the pinnacle of the sport. He was a cornerstone of the French side that triumphed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, earning acclaim for his tireless work rate, crucial interceptions and tactical discipline.
When France lifted the World Cup trophy, Kante was celebrated as a key architect of their victory. His humble demeanor and vital contributions in midfield made him a symbol of the team's collective strength.
Kante has since played 69 matches for France and scored two goals, representing them at Euro 2016, 2020 and 2024 while he was selected to the 2026 World Cup squad although he did not play a single minute, having been overlooked for the 2022 tournament when his country lost the final to Argentina.