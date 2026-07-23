World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview
Advertisement

N’Golo Kante: England Star Reveals How France Cult Hero Nearly Played for African Country Before World Cup Win

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:31 - 23 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
N'Golo Kante celebrates 2018 World Cup win with Paul Pogba. Image: Imago
France midfield general came close to turning out for Mali before his teammates advised him to turn out for Les Blues who went on to win the 2018 World Cup.
Advertisement

English striker Jamie Vardy has revealed that N'Golo Kante was close to representing Mali at the international level before his Leicester City teammates convinced him that his future lay with France, even predicting he would become a world champion.

Advertisement

The revelation from the striker now seems prophetic. At the time, Kante was seriously weighing an offer to play for Mali, the nation of his parents, feeling a strong connection to his family's heritage.

As a rising star in the Premier League, Kante faced a significant choice. He was proud of his Malian roots, and the Malian national team, known as the Eagles, were actively pursuing him for their squad.

However, inside the Leicester City dressing room, his colleagues saw his potential differently. They believed his exceptional talent—his game intelligence, relentless stamina, and midfield dominance—was destined for the highest stage of international football.

Advertisement

Vardy Reveals Life-Changing Advice to Kante

N'Golo Kante was key for France at EURO 2024.

Recognizing his rare ability, the Leicester squad took it upon themselves to persuade him that his career path should lead to the French national team and the sport's greatest honours. They emphasised not just his current form but the immense potential they saw in him.

"Originally, he did not want to play for France. He wanted to represent Mali for his dad. At the training ground we said to him, 'What the f**k, what are you thinking? France will win the World Cup! Go join France!'" Vardy remembers.

Advertisement

The decisive moment arrived in March 2016 when France manager Didier Deschamps included Kante in his squad. This call-up validated the belief his Leicester teammates had shown in him, confirming he was part of France's plans.

Bolstered by the confidence from both his club teammates and Deschamps, Kante opted to wear the blue of France instead of the green of Mali.

Leicester City Teammates Vindicated in 2018

N'Golo Kante with Paul Pogba after France's 2018 World Cup win. Image: Imago
Advertisement

This choice would prove to be a pivotal one, shaping not only his own career but also the recent history of French football.

Just two years after making his debut for Les Bleus, Kante reached the pinnacle of the sport. He was a cornerstone of the French side that triumphed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, earning acclaim for his tireless work rate, crucial interceptions and tactical discipline.

When France lifted the World Cup trophy, Kante was celebrated as a key architect of their victory. His humble demeanor and vital contributions in midfield made him a symbol of the team's collective strength.

Kante has since played 69 matches for France and scored two goals, representing them at Euro 2016, 2020 and 2024 while he was selected to the 2026 World Cup squad although he did not play a single minute, having been overlooked for the 2022 tournament when his country lost the final to Argentina.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
SAFA Issues Statement on Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana Contract Amid Extension Reports
Football
23.07.2026
SAFA Issue Statement on Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana Contract Amid Extension Reports
KCB Rugby Set Sights on Prinsloo 7s Glory as National Sevens Circuit Title Defence Begins
Rugby
23.07.2026
KCB Rugby Set Sights on Prinsloo 7s Glory as National Sevens Circuit Title Defence Begins
Thrills and Spills in the Offing as Participants Are Unveiled for Women’s Basketball Without Borders All-Star Camp in Chicago
Basketball
23.07.2026
Thrills and Spills in the Offing as Participants Are Unveiled for Women’s Basketball Without Borders All-Star Camp in Chicago
254 Motorsports Club Opens KNRC Season With Free-Entry Thriller at Stoni Athi Grille
Motorsports
23.07.2026
254 Motorsports Club Opens KNRC Season With Free-Entry Thriller at Stoni Athi Grille
Sabastian Sawe, Mondo Duplantis' World Records Among 7 Ratified by World Athletics
Athletics
23.07.2026
Sabastian Sawe, Mondo Duplantis' World Records Among 7 Ratified by World Athletics
N’Golo Kante: England Star Reveals How France Cult Hero Nearly Played for African Country Before World Cup Win
Football
23.07.2026
N’Golo Kante: England Star Reveals How France Cult Hero Nearly Played for African Country Before World Cup Win