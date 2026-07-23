Inter Miami Soothes Lionel Messi’s World Cup Pain with Signing of In-Demand Brazilian Midfielder

Lionel Messi may be hurting from losing the World Cup final but his club has made a signing that will delight him when he comes back for MLS action.

Having conquered European football with multiple Champions League titles and captained his native Brazil, Casemiro is embarking on a new chapter and it is one that Lionel Messi will love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his first appearance for Inter Miami, the decorated midfielder made it clear that his move to Major League Soccer is a significant and exciting step in his illustrious career.

Addressing the club's supporters directly after his signing was confirmed, Casemiro expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he has already received. He admitted he has been eagerly anticipating the moment he can finally take the field in an Inter Miami uniform.

"I just want to thank you all," Casemiro stated, adding that he is ready to begin training immediately and is looking forward to his debut. His enthusiastic demeanor suggested that this transfer represents a fresh challenge he is fully prepared to embrace, not just a final stop before retirement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami celebrated the signing with a grand unveiling, releasing a cinematic video that built suspense around the reveal of Casemiro's new No. 5 jersey. The high-production announcement, resembling a movie trailer, underscored the magnitude of acquiring one of the most accomplished midfielders of his generation.

Casemiro Joins Star-Studded Squad

Casemiro has joined Inter Miami after ditching Manchester United. Image: Inter Miami

The 34-year-old joins as a free agent following his departure from Manchester United. He has signed a contract that runs through the 2027 MLS season, with an option to extend until June 2029. His official registration with the team is pending the approval of his P-1 work visa.

However, the transfer is currently under review by MLS. The league is investigating whether Inter Miami infringed on the LA Galaxy's discovery priority rights during the process of signing the Brazilian star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before his time in the Premier League, Casemiro became a legend at Real Madrid, where he was a cornerstone of a team that won five UEFA Champions League titles. With over 20 major trophies to his name for club and country, he recently represented Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before making the switch to South Florida.