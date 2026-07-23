World Cup
Inter Miami Soothes Lionel Messi’s World Cup Pain with Signing of In-Demand Brazilian Midfielder
Having conquered European football with multiple Champions League titles and captained his native Brazil, Casemiro is embarking on a new chapter and it is one that Lionel Messi will love.
In his first appearance for Inter Miami, the decorated midfielder made it clear that his move to Major League Soccer is a significant and exciting step in his illustrious career.
Addressing the club's supporters directly after his signing was confirmed, Casemiro expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he has already received. He admitted he has been eagerly anticipating the moment he can finally take the field in an Inter Miami uniform.
"I just want to thank you all," Casemiro stated, adding that he is ready to begin training immediately and is looking forward to his debut. His enthusiastic demeanor suggested that this transfer represents a fresh challenge he is fully prepared to embrace, not just a final stop before retirement.
Inter Miami celebrated the signing with a grand unveiling, releasing a cinematic video that built suspense around the reveal of Casemiro's new No. 5 jersey. The high-production announcement, resembling a movie trailer, underscored the magnitude of acquiring one of the most accomplished midfielders of his generation.
Casemiro Joins Star-Studded Squad
The 34-year-old joins as a free agent following his departure from Manchester United. He has signed a contract that runs through the 2027 MLS season, with an option to extend until June 2029. His official registration with the team is pending the approval of his P-1 work visa.
However, the transfer is currently under review by MLS. The league is investigating whether Inter Miami infringed on the LA Galaxy's discovery priority rights during the process of signing the Brazilian star.
Before his time in the Premier League, Casemiro became a legend at Real Madrid, where he was a cornerstone of a team that won five UEFA Champions League titles. With over 20 major trophies to his name for club and country, he recently represented Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before making the switch to South Florida.
Casemiro now joins a star-studded roster at the club co-owned by David Beckham, which already features Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. His arrival further bolsters a team with ambitions that reach well beyond domestic success in Major League Soccer.