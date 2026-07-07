Harambee Stars Boost as Benni McCarthy is Overlooked for Dream Job

The Harambee Stars coach has reportedly been sidestepped for one of the roles he covets despite recent links.

Harambee Stars fans worried over the possible early departure of head coach Benni McCarthy can rest easy.

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McCarthy is among names that have been linked with the South Africa national team jobs in recent days after the South African Football Association (SAFA) started shortlisting candidates to succeed veteran Belgian Hugo Broos.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is seen as the frontrunner for the Bafana Bafana job but McCarthy, alongside Rulani Mokwena, have also been touted as possible candidates.

However, according to South African outlet SoccerBeat, McCarthy is not under consideration for the position and SAFA is yet to contact him or his camp over the soon-to-be vacant position.

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Mosimane Favourite for Bafana Role

🚨BREAKING 🇿🇦



SoccerBeat can reveal that no contact has been made between Benni McCarthy and SAFA regarding the Bafana Bafana head coaching position. ❌#ForTheBettor #10BetBafana #ItWontLetYouDown #ShieldIsNowRexona #MiwayLiveYourWay pic.twitter.com/js0PQcCydn — SoccerBeat (@SoccerBeatZA) July 7, 2026

SAFA has instead shortlisted other names although many expect Mosimane to win the race after receiving the heavy backing of South Africa Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie last week.

McCarthy’s name has been linked to a number of jobs in South Africa, among them his ex-club Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, and he also admitted early in the year that it would be a dream to coach the latter.

However, Pirates looked elsewhere, bringing in Moroccan Abdeslam Ouaddou last year and he guided them to a first league title in 14 years in May, while Chiefs have just appointed Frenchman Fernando da Cruz.

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