Victor Wanyama Explains How Harambee Stars Can Make it to 2030 World Cup

The former Harambee Stars skipper has advised Football Kenya Federation the best way to ensure the country is among those playing the next World Cup.

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama feels Kenya have the capacity to make it to the 20230 World Cup.

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Kenya have never been to the World Cup and even at the expanded 48-team 2026 edition, they still failed short during the qualification phase.

With nine African teams assured of a ticket, and up to 10 if they secure a playoff berth, there is increased opportunities for Harambee Stars unlike before.

Wanyama feels it is possible to be among the 48 teams at the next World Cup in Portugal, Morocco and Spain in 2030 but it will not be straightforward as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) needs to do some things right.

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Wanyama’s Take on World Cup Qualification

“I think it is realistic…the time to start is now,” Wanyama told the media on Monday. “We have the facilities and everything to ensure we perform at the top level. We have good players, all we need is to sharpen them by developing youth structures that enable them to transition to the top,” he added.

Wanyama wants to see a deliberate effort aimed at improving the capacity and quality of Kenyan players so that when the qualifiers for the next World Cup begins, they are in a great position to seal a ticket.

FKF has been scouting players with Kenyan roots born and playing abroad in an effort to form a strong Kenyan team for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations while hoping to build onto it towards the 2030 World Cup.

There are also a number of emerging young players now playing abroad such as Aldrine Kibet, Amos Wanjala and Manzur Okwaro among others who the country hopes will form a strong core that can be relied upon for World Cup qualification.

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