World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview
Advertisement

Victor Wanyama Explains How Harambee Stars Can Make it to 2030 World Cup

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:39 - 07 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Victor Wanyama
The former Harambee Stars skipper has advised Football Kenya Federation the best way to ensure the country is among those playing the next World Cup.
Advertisement

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama feels Kenya have the capacity to make it to the 20230 World Cup.

Advertisement

Kenya have never been to the World Cup and even at the expanded 48-team 2026 edition, they still failed short during the qualification phase.

With nine African teams assured of a ticket, and up to 10 if they secure a playoff berth, there is increased opportunities for Harambee Stars unlike before.

Wanyama feels it is possible to be among the 48 teams at the next World Cup in Portugal, Morocco and Spain in 2030 but it will not be straightforward as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) needs to do some things right.

Advertisement

Wanyama’s Take on World Cup Qualification

“I think it is realistic…the time to start is now,” Wanyama told the media on Monday. “We have the facilities and everything to ensure we perform at the top level. We have good players, all we need is to sharpen them by developing youth structures that enable them to transition to the top,” he added.

Wanyama wants to see a deliberate effort aimed at improving the capacity and quality of Kenyan players so that when the qualifiers for the next World Cup begins, they are in a great position to seal a ticket.

FKF has been scouting players with Kenyan roots born and playing abroad in an effort to form a strong Kenyan team for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations while hoping to build onto it towards the 2030 World Cup.

There are also a number of emerging young players now playing abroad such as Aldrine Kibet, Amos Wanjala and Manzur Okwaro among others who the country hopes will form a strong core that can be relied upon for World Cup qualification.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Harambee Stars
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
London Diamond League: UK Fans Raise Big Concern as Keely Hodgkinson and Co Prepare for Home Meeting
Athletics
07.07.2026
London Diamond League: UK Fans Raise Big Concern as Keely Hodgkinson and Co Prepare for Home Meeting
Sha'Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Fuel Feud Rumour After Prefontaine Classic Showdown
Athletics
07.07.2026
Sha'Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Fuel Feud Rumour After Prefontaine Classic Showdown
Brian Bwire: Fresh Twist in Harambee Stars Goalkeeper's Future
Harambee Stars
07.07.2026
Brian Bwire: Fresh Twist in Harambee Stars Goalkeeper's Future
Talanta Stadium: Government Reveals Strategy to Beat Completion Deadline
Football
07.07.2026
Talanta Stadium: Government Reveals Strategy to Beat Completion Deadline
Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy
Harambee Stars
07.07.2026
Harambee Stars Boost as Benni McCarthy is Overlooked for Dream Job
Victor Wanyama Explains How Harambee Stars Can Make it to 2030 World Cup
Harambee Stars
07.07.2026
Victor Wanyama Explains How Harambee Stars Can Make it to 2030 World Cup