Gor Mahia Confirm Departure of Long-Serving Goalkeeper After Seven Years

Gor Mahia are set to begin a new chapter after their long-serving goalkeeper announced his departure following a successful spell with the club.

Veteran goalkeeper Gad Mathews has officially announced his departure from Gor Mahia, concluding a highly successful seven-year tenure with the record FKF Premier League champions.

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The former Kariobangi Sharks and Western Stima player confirmed his exit in a heartfelt message on his Facebook page, thanking the club and its supporters for their unwavering support throughout his time with the team.

Gad Mathews Shares Heartfelt Message After Departing Gor Mahia

"Came in as a boy but left as a man. Saying goodbye is never easy, but I couldn't be more excited for your next adventure as a club," Mathews wrote.

"Thank you for the unforgettable memories and for being such a great home in the past seven years. The atmosphere may change, but our bond won't. All the best Mahia... And to the fans, you made me feel at home."

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On their part, Gor Mahia also shared the news on their Facebook page, saying: “Goalkeeper Gad Mathews departs the club following the conclusion of his contract; we extend our deepest gratitude to Gad for his dedicated service and professionalism.

"His contributions have been invaluable to our success journey. We wish him nothing but success in his future endeavours. Thank you, Gad and all the best!”

Gad Mathews Journey With Gor Mahia

Mathews joined K'Ogalo from Kisumu All Stars ahead of the 2019-2020 season and quickly cemented his place as the team's first-choice goalkeeper.

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His consistency, commanding presence, and leadership were instrumental to the club's success over several seasons.

During his time at Gor Mahia, Mathews collected an impressive array of silverware, including three FKF Premier League titles.

His contributions helped the club secure its record 22nd league crown in the recently concluded 2025-2026 campaign.

One of his most notable individual achievements came in the 2022-2023 season, when he earned the FKF Premier League's 'Golden Glove' award.

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He kept 17 clean sheets, sharing the honor with Humphrey Katasi, who was then playing for Nzoia Sugar. Mathews also became a club hero during the 2021 Mozzart Bet Cup final against arch-rivals AFC Leopards.

He made two crucial saves in the penalty shootout, guiding Gor Mahia to a 4-1 victory and securing the trophy. His performance also earned him the tournament's best goalkeeper award.

With Mathews' departure marking the end of an era, Gor Mahia has already taken steps to strengthen its goalkeeping department.

The club has signed Humphrey Katasi from AFC Leopards and National Super League 'Golden Glove' winner Michael Onyango for the upcoming 2026-2027 season.