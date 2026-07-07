Talanta Stadium: Government Reveals Strategy to Beat Completion Deadline

The stadium is nearing completion with its construction accelerated by a clever strategy adopted by the state.

The government has given details regarding the progress of construction work of the Talanta Stadium.

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Significant progress is being made at the stadium as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, with recent updates revealing major developments in seating, pitch quality, and structural installations.

Engineers are working diligently to complete the world-class venue, and the latest reports from the site show that the project is advancing rapidly.

According to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, the accelerated construction work is due to a clever strategy devised by the government to finish the project on time.

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24-Hour Schedule Speeds Up Construction

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki inspects Talanta Stadium construction.

“Awesome in size and beautiful to behold, this is the first international stadium to be built in this country since the completion of Kasarani Stadium in 1987, thirty-nine years ago,” Kindika posted on social media.

“The efficiency in timely completion has been boosted by the supervision of the contractor by the Kenya Defence Forces personnel and the adoption of a daily 24-hour work schedule. Inspected works, greeted the workers and praised them for their role in building the nation, literally, with their hands and labour,” he added.

A clear sign of the stadium's transition from a construction zone to a finished arena is the installation of its VVIP seating. These premium seats are designed to offer superior comfort for dignitaries and special guests.

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Recent images show rows of plush, ergonomic red chairs being unboxed and securely fitted. The seats, which feature cushioned backrests and integrated cup holders, are still partially covered in protective plastic to keep them in pristine condition while interior finishing work continues.

Pitch Work Nearing Completion

Image of the Talanta Stadium pitch.

The playing surface, the centerpiece of any football stadium, is also taking shape. The initial foundation of soil and advanced drainage systems has now matured into a high-quality sports field. Following successful leveling and root establishment, the pitch now meets international standards.

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A lush, green carpet of grass is spreading across the arena, nurtured by automated sprinkler systems that provide precise irrigation for uniform growth. While some small areas are still receiving targeted care, the majority of the turf boasts a vibrant, healthy appearance, ready for top-tier competition.

With the pitch nearly perfected, crews are now preparing for the final functional elements. Work has begun at both ends of the field to install the goal posts.