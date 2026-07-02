Benni McCarthy Snubbed as South Africa Sports Minister Names Best Candidate for Bafana Job

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy’s dream of coaching his country could be put on hold for some time as the country’s Sports minister is pushing for a different candidate.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has been mentioned among possible candidates for the South Africa national team job but the country’s Sports minister has a different preference.

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McCarthy, a popular figure among South Africans due to his successful playing career where he is the country’s all-time top scorer, alongside former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane are among names that have emerged as potential Bafana Bafana coaches.

This is following the announcement by Belgian Hugo Broos last year that he would quit after the 2026 World Cup and following their elimination at the Round of 32, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has been shortlisting candidates for the job.

However, South Africa Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie feels all that is a waste of time as the best man is ready and available.

Sports Minister Names Best Man for Bafana

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“I have been listening to SAFA [saying] we are shortlisting different coaches. There is no different coach, there is one coach that must lead Bafana Bafana and that is Pitso Mosimane,” McKenzie told SABC TV.

“Let us leave this complicating things. The next coach of Bafana Bafana has to be Pitso Mosimane. We need a person that understands our boys. I have put my word as the Minister of Sports behind Pitso Mosimane.

“We have seen how France is playing with Didier Deschamps…even Ronaldo [Brazil legend] said they are playing Samba, so even our players, we are going to unearth a lot of players and Pitso Mosimane is the coach that must take Bafana Bafana forward.”

Why McKenzie is Backing Pitso Mosimane

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Pitso Mosimane. Image: Imago

McKenzie says none of the other names being touted as potential Bafana Bafana coach can match Mosimane’s resume and experience, adding that he has made his stance clear to the appointing authority and even told the 61-year-old not to take up other jobs.

“I hear all these names being mentioned but wait…Pitso Mosimane, what more do you want? I have had a conversation with Danny Jordan [SAFA president], the chairperson of the technical team [which will appoint the coach] and with Pitso,” McKenzie added.

“Pitso got many orders [jobs] but I am the one that said to Pitso; ‘Don’t take them.’ We need Pitso Mosimane now. That man has a plan.”

Mosimane has coached Bafana Bafana before, between 2010 and 2010, having previously served as assistant coach to Brazilians Carlos Alberto Parreira and Joel Santana.

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