Brian Bwire: Fresh Twist in Harambee Stars Goalkeeper's Future

Brian Bwire has been widely reported to have landed a new club but latest reports indicate his future is far from decided.

Kenyan international goalkeeper Brian Bwire is still a free agent, with his future undecided despite widespread reports linking him to a move to South African club Chippa United for the upcoming 2026/27 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bwire's contract with Polokwane City officially concluded on June 30, allowing the highly-regarded shot-stopper to enter negotiations with any interested clubs.

While speculation has been rife that a deal with Chippa United was already finalised, recent reports indicate that no agreement has been reached.

Bwire’s Future Still Uncertain

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Soccer Laduma, the 26-year-old is reportedly taking his time to evaluate all available offers before committing to his next club. His impressive 2025/26 season with Polokwane City, where he kept six clean sheets in 18 appearances across all competitions, has solidified his standing in the South African top flight.

Having joined the Limpopo-based club from Tusker FC in 2024, Bwire has quickly become known for his reliability, shot-stopping prowess, and calm presence. These qualities have caught the eye of a number of South African clubs, making him a sought-after name in the current transfer market.