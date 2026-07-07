Brian Bwire: Fresh Twist in Harambee Stars Goalkeeper's Future
Kenyan international goalkeeper Brian Bwire is still a free agent, with his future undecided despite widespread reports linking him to a move to South African club Chippa United for the upcoming 2026/27 season.
Bwire's contract with Polokwane City officially concluded on June 30, allowing the highly-regarded shot-stopper to enter negotiations with any interested clubs.
While speculation has been rife that a deal with Chippa United was already finalised, recent reports indicate that no agreement has been reached.
Bwire’s Future Still Uncertain
According to Soccer Laduma, the 26-year-old is reportedly taking his time to evaluate all available offers before committing to his next club. His impressive 2025/26 season with Polokwane City, where he kept six clean sheets in 18 appearances across all competitions, has solidified his standing in the South African top flight.
Having joined the Limpopo-based club from Tusker FC in 2024, Bwire has quickly become known for his reliability, shot-stopping prowess, and calm presence. These qualities have caught the eye of a number of South African clubs, making him a sought-after name in the current transfer market.
Although Chippa United are considered a strong contender for his signature, Bwire's final destination is yet to be determined. However, all signs suggest that the Kenyan star will continue his career in South Africa for the forthcoming campaign.