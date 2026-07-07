Benni McCarthy Misses Out as Orlando Pirates Legend Picks Dream Bafana Bafana Coaching Team

The legendary Orlando Pirates striker has proposed a four-man local coaching team to lead Bafana Bafana, with Benni McCarthy notably absent from the list.

Former Orlando Pirates star Bashin Mahlangu has called for a seamless transition in the Bafana Bafana coaching setup, proposing a "dream team" of local coaches to succeed Hugo Broos when the Belgian's contract expires.

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Mahlangu believes Pitso Mosimane, Rulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mnqithi, and Fadlu Davids are best placed to build on the national team's recent progress.

Notably, his preferred quartet does not include Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy, who has previously declared his ambition to one day take charge of Bafana Bafana.

Legendary Orlando Pirates Striker Names His Bafana Bafana Coaching Quartet

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"Those are the guys who I believe will take our national team to the next level," Mahlangu, who made his own Bafana Bafana debut in 1993, told the Sowetan. "We have the right team... a big thank you to Hugo Broos."

However, the legendary striker, affectionately known as "Ayashis'Amateki," stressed the need for urgency. "We must move on quickly because the qualifiers for the 2027 AFCON are around the corner in September," he warned.

Mahlangu expressed disappointment with the team's performance at the recent World Cup, suggesting that merely reaching the last 32 was not a cause for major celebration given the squad's quality.

"Yes, I understand it was the first time Bafana Bafana reached that stage, but we can’t always be reminded about it," he stated. "For me, that is like celebrating finishing second in the Premiership."

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He also felt the team had a fortunate group stage draw. "Look, our ancestors as South Africans were with us when you look at our group... we were supposed to cruise with nine points...clean. We will never be this lucky again."

To elevate the team's performance, Mahlangu believes a top-tier coaching staff is essential for managing player egos and maximising talent. He outlined a specific structure for his proposed quartet.

"Pitso, Manqoba, Rulani and Fadlu are the people to do that," he explained. "Pitso must be head coach and Rulani his assistant. Mnqithi and Davids must be on the technical side."