WAFCON 2026: Harambee Starlets Learn Possible Knockout Round Opponents

Kenya have their work cut out at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations as they are not only in a tough group but will still not have it easy if they make the knockout round.

Harambee Starlets have discovered their path in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the official tournament schedule.

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The expanded 16-team competition will be held in Morocco from July 25 to August 16, 2026.

The Starlets have been placed in a challenging Group A, widely dubbed the 'group of death', alongside host nation Morocco, Senegal and Algeria.

Coach Beldine Odemba's squad will play all their group stage matches in the capital city, Rabat, as they make their return to Africa's premier women's football tournament after a 10-year absence.

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Harambee Starlets’ WAFCON Schedule

Harambee Starlets.

Kenya's campaign will begin with the tournament's opening match against hosts Morocco on Sunday, July 26, at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium. The highly anticipated clash is scheduled for an 11:00 PM EAT kick-off.

Their second fixture will see them face Senegal on Thursday, July 30, at the Rabat Olympic Stadium, with the match starting at 8:00 PM EAT. The Starlets will conclude their group stage journey back at the same venue on Monday, August 3, against Algeria, in a match that will kick off at 11:00 PM EAT and decide the final group standings.

Under the new tournament format, the top two teams from each of the four groups will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals, which are set to be played on August 8 and 9.

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The knockout stage path has also been mapped out. Group A is paired with Group B, which includes 2022 champions South Africa, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, and regional rivals Tanzania.

Potential Knockout Round Opponents

Your calendar is officially booked. The roadmap to #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 is here. 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/ct15vdp1ll — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) July 17, 2026

Should Harambee Starlets top their group, they will face the runners-up from Group B. A second-place finish would pit them against the winners of Group B, potentially setting up a high-stakes encounter with South Africa or a strong Ivory Coast side.

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Success in the quarter-finals would see the Starlets advance to the semi-finals on August 12, where they would meet a team from either Group C or D, which feature record champions Nigeria, Zambia, Ghana, and Cameroon.