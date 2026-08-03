Harambee Starlets: Beldine Odemba Reveals Game Plan for Must-Win WAFCON 2026 Clash Against Algeria

The Harambee Starlets coach has outlined the team's key areas of improvement as Kenya prepares for a must-win WAFCON 2026 showdown against Algeria.

Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba is confident her side can bounce back from a disappointing start to their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign when they face Algeria in their final Group A match on Monday, August 3, in Morocco.

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Kenya has endured a difficult return to the continental showpiece, suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to hosts Morocco in their opening match on Sunday, July 26, before falling to a narrow 1-0 loss against Senegal four days later.

The back-to-back defeats have left Harambee Starlets rooted at the bottom of Group A without a point, making Monday's encounter a must-win if they are to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Beldine Odemba Calls for Clinical Finishing

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Speaking on Sunday at Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat ahead of the decisive fixture, which will be played at the Olympic Stadium, Odemba emphasised the need for her players to convert the chances they create while maintaining the defensive improvements shown in their second outing.

Harambee Starlets have yet to find the back of the net in the tournament despite creating opportunities in both matches, something the coach believes must change against Algeria.

“We have been working on scoring; it is something which we have lacked for the last two matches. We have also improved on our defence. We conceded one goal in the second match, which is different from the four goals allowed against Morocco. That is the spirit going into tomorrow's match; we want to push at least for a clean sheet for our keeper Awuor,” Beldine Odemba said.

Odemba believes the improved defensive display against Senegal provides a solid foundation for the team as they prepare for arguably their biggest test of the tournament.

She expressed confidence that combining defensive discipline with better finishing could help Kenya secure a positive result.

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Awuor: It's Not Over Till It's Over

Goalkeeper Lilian Awuor also expressed confidence in the team's ability to turn their fortunes around, insisting the players remain optimistic despite the setbacks.

“It’s not over till it’s over. We are prepared enough for the match and we are looking forward to a win so that we can qualify to the next round. Football is a game of surprises and you never know we may upset the opponents. We have experienced players and young stars and we have good preparations for the match tomorrow,” Lilian Awuor said.

Awuor's remarks reflect the positive mood within the Kenyan camp, with the players determined to produce their best performance when it matters most.

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Despite Kenya's struggles in the tournament, Algeria head coach Farid Benstiti believes the Harambee Starlets remain one of the toughest teams in the group.

Benstiti revealed that Kenya was the opponent he was most concerned about after the tournament draw, citing their previous meetings and the quality within the Starlets squad.

He also admitted that his technical bench faced challenges gathering enough information to prepare for the East Africans.

“Since the draw for this tournament was done, I was very much more worried to meet Kenya than Senegal and Morocco. We have met before and it’s a very great team with talented players. We have tried to analyse Kenya's data in vain because we couldn’t get it but we are prepared enough for tomorrow's task,” he said.

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His comments underline the respect Kenya continues to command on the continental stage despite their current position in the standings.

Morocco currently top Group A with six points after winning both of their opening matches. Algeria and Senegal occupy second and third places respectively, while Kenya sits at the bottom of the table without a point.

Harambee Starlets must defeat Algeria and hope other results work in their favour to stand any chance of progressing beyond the group stage.