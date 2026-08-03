Advertisement

Commonwealth Games 2026: Kenya Finishes 13th as Athletics Reigns Supreme

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 05:34 - 03 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Commonwealth Games 2026: Kenya Finishes 13th as Athletics Reigns Supreme
Commonwealth Games 2026: Kenya Finishes 13th as Athletics Reigns Supreme
Kenya wrapped up her Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with an impressive athletics-inspired medal haul that secured a 13th-place finish on the overall standings.
Advertisement

Kenya finished in 13th place as track and field dominated their campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Advertisement

This capped off a competitive display of athletic strength from the East African powerhouse. Kenya secured a total of 12 medals, bringing home 3 golds, 4 silvers, and 5 bronzes.

Commonwealth Games: Kenya’s 12-Medal Haul and Key Podium Finishers

Kenya's three gold medals were all earned in distance events. Edmund Serem opened Kenya's gold rush by leading an all-Kenyan podium sweep in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.

Faith Cherotich set a new Commonwealth Games record to claim gold in the women's 3,000m steeplechase. Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang also clinched gold with a tactically supreme run in the men's 5,000m.

Advertisement

Simon Kiprop Koech earned silver in the men's 3,000m steeplechase after pushing the pace in a fiercely contested tactical final. On his part, Stephen Ndangiri Kihu also took silver in the men's 10,000m race walk.

Diana Wanza displayed extraordinary grit and endurance to secure silver in the women's 10,000m track final as Lilian Odira produced a thrilling sprint down the home stretch to claim silver in the women's 800m.

Kenya’s five bronze medals were claimed by Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (men's 3,000m steeplechase), Wycliffe Kinyamal (men's 800m), 2015 world champion Timothy Cheruiyot (men's mile), Irene Jepkemboi (women's javelin), and weightlifter Joshua Amunga Mboya in the men's 60kg event.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Top African Contingents Ahead of Kenya

Advertisement

While Kenya put on a formidable showing in athletics, two African nations ranked higher on the final overall medal table.

Nigeria finished as the highest-ranked African nation (seventh place) with 24 total medals, including 10 Gold, 7 Silver, and 7 Bronze.

South Africa ranked just ahead of Kenya (11th place) with 28 total medals, consisting of 7 Gold, 11 Silver, and 10 Bronze.

At the summit of the standings, three powerhouse nations dominated the overall standings from start to finish. Australia topped the table by a wide margin, amassing a total of 171 medals (70 Gold, 45 Silver, 56 Bronze).

Advertisement

England put on a commanding display across multiple sports to secure the runner-up spot, capturing 110 medals (29 Gold, 45 Silver, 36 Bronze).

Canada rounded out the top three overall podium positions with a strong tally of 62 medals (19 Gold, 20 Silver, 23 Bronze).

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Harambee Starlets coach Beldine Odemba
Football
03.08.2026
Harambee Starlets: Beldine Odemba Reveals Game Plan for Must-Win WAFCON 2026 Clash Against Algeria
Commonwealth Games 2026: Kenya Finishes 13th as Athletics Reigns Supreme
Athletics
03.08.2026
Commonwealth Games 2026: Kenya Finishes 13th as Athletics Reigns Supreme
Kenya vs Algeria: Preview, Team News and Prediction as Harambee Starlets Face WAFCON Defining Moment
Football
02.08.2026
Kenya vs Algeria: Preview, Team News and Prediction as Harambee Starlets Face WAFCON Defining Moment
‘They Focus More on Athletics’ - Asamoah Gyan on Why Ghana Left Kenya Behind in Football
Football
02.08.2026
‘They Focus More on Athletics’ - Asamoah Gyan on Why Ghana Left Kenya Behind in Football
Vinicius Jr to Arsenal Would Be Bigger Than Ronaldo and Pogba’s Return to Man United - AFTV Boss
Football
02.08.2026
Vinicius Jr to Arsenal Would Be Bigger Than Ronaldo and Pogba’s Return to Man United - AFTV Boss
Mathew Kipsang Reveals How He Sprung a Surprise to Strike Commonwealth Gold for Kenya
Athletics
02.08.2026
Mathew Kipsang Reveals How He Sprung a Surprise to Strike Commonwealth Gold for Kenya