Commonwealth Games 2026: Kenya Finishes 13th as Athletics Reigns Supreme

Kenya wrapped up her Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with an impressive athletics-inspired medal haul that secured a 13th-place finish on the overall standings.

Kenya finished in 13th place as track and field dominated their campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

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This capped off a competitive display of athletic strength from the East African powerhouse. Kenya secured a total of 12 medals, bringing home 3 golds, 4 silvers, and 5 bronzes.

Commonwealth Games: Kenya’s 12-Medal Haul and Key Podium Finishers

Kenya's three gold medals were all earned in distance events. Edmund Serem opened Kenya's gold rush by leading an all-Kenyan podium sweep in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.

Faith Cherotich set a new Commonwealth Games record to claim gold in the women's 3,000m steeplechase. Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang also clinched gold with a tactically supreme run in the men's 5,000m.

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Simon Kiprop Koech earned silver in the men's 3,000m steeplechase after pushing the pace in a fiercely contested tactical final. On his part, Stephen Ndangiri Kihu also took silver in the men's 10,000m race walk.

Diana Wanza displayed extraordinary grit and endurance to secure silver in the women's 10,000m track final as Lilian Odira produced a thrilling sprint down the home stretch to claim silver in the women's 800m.

Kenya’s five bronze medals were claimed by Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (men's 3,000m steeplechase), Wycliffe Kinyamal (men's 800m), 2015 world champion Timothy Cheruiyot (men's mile), Irene Jepkemboi (women's javelin), and weightlifter Joshua Amunga Mboya in the men's 60kg event.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Top African Contingents Ahead of Kenya

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While Kenya put on a formidable showing in athletics, two African nations ranked higher on the final overall medal table.

Nigeria finished as the highest-ranked African nation (seventh place) with 24 total medals, including 10 Gold, 7 Silver, and 7 Bronze.

South Africa ranked just ahead of Kenya (11th place) with 28 total medals, consisting of 7 Gold, 11 Silver, and 10 Bronze.

At the summit of the standings, three powerhouse nations dominated the overall standings from start to finish. Australia topped the table by a wide margin, amassing a total of 171 medals (70 Gold, 45 Silver, 56 Bronze).

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England put on a commanding display across multiple sports to secure the runner-up spot, capturing 110 medals (29 Gold, 45 Silver, 36 Bronze).