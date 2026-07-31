Benni McCarthy's Assistant On How Local Players Can Earn Harambee Stars Call-Ups Amid Foreign Talent Hunt

Benni McCarthy's assistant has explained how local players can remain in contention for Harambee Stars call-ups amid the team's recent recruitment of foreign-based talent.

Harambee Stars assistant coach Vasili Manousakis has provided an update on the prospects of locally based players earning places in the national team ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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In recent months, the Harambee Stars technical bench, led by head coach Benni McCarthy, has intensified its global scouting programme, identifying foreign-based players eligible to represent Kenya as part of efforts to strengthen the squad.

The recruitment drive is aimed at building a competitive, deep, and balanced team capable of making history on home soil when Kenya co-hosts the 2027 AFCON.

However, the strategy has also sparked debate over whether locally based players will have enough opportunities to secure places in the final squad.

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Harambee Stars Assistant Coach: We Have Been More Than Accommodating

Vasili Manousakis insisted the technical bench has consistently demonstrated its commitment to nurturing homegrown talent, dismissing suggestions that locally based players have been sidelined despite the ongoing recruitment of foreign-based footballers.

He explained that the coaching staff has repeatedly rewarded standout performers from the FKF Premier League with national team call-ups, noting that several young domestic players have been invited to training camps and given valuable exposure at the senior international level.

According to the assistant coach, the opportunities extended to local players reflect the team's long-term commitment to building a balanced squad rather than favouring one group over another.

Vasili Manousakis added that the selection process remains merit-based and assured local players that the door to the national team remains open. He said the technical bench would continue monitoring performances across the domestic league, regularly evaluating players who show consistency and potential before making future selections.

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Manousakis emphasised that strong displays in local competitions would continue to be rewarded with national team opportunities as preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations gather momentum.

“I think we've been more than accommodating, picking local players and giving them a chance. We've taken a couple of youngsters with us to many camps, even recently against Lesotho, although those were more international players, but they were younger players,” Vasili Manousakis told Kick Off.

“But I don't think any of the local players can complain. We've given them an opportunity. That won't change. We will continue to have a look at them and assess them as we always do. And they will be included at some later stage.”

Vasili Manousakis explained that the recent international windows also presented an opportunity for the coaching staff to assess younger players based abroad, as they race against time to evaluate all available talent before the 2027 AFCON.

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He revealed that the friendly against Lesotho allowed the technical bench to test several players and gather valuable information on emerging prospects, but stressed that such experimentation would soon become limited.

With the upcoming international windows set to feature competitive AFCON qualifiers, he noted that the focus would increasingly shift towards fielding the strongest possible squad rather than trying out new faces.

Despite that, Manousakis assured players that selection would continue to be based on performance. He emphasised that the technical bench is closely monitoring both locally based and foreign-based footballers, adding that those who consistently impress for their clubs will remain firmly in contention for national team call-ups whenever opportunities arise.

“We've also been running out of time to look at younger players that are playing abroad. And that's what we did against Lesotho. We experimented a little bit. But certainly, from the next couple of windows, we're playing the AFCON games,” Manousakis said.