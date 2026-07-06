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Victor Wanyama Backs Morocco to Make World Cup History

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 15:45 - 06 July 2026
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Victor Wanyama has picked Morocco to win the 2026 World Cup. Image: Imago
The legendary Kenyan midfielder feels the Atlas Lions have the quality to go all the way at this year’s tournament.
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Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has explained why Morocco stand a big chance of lifting the 2026 World Cup.

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Morocco have been the standout African nation at this year’s tournament as they have made it to the quarter-final at a time when heavyweights like Brazil, Germany and the Netherlands have been eliminated.

The Atlas Lions started their tournament with a thrilling 1-1 draw against Brazil, beat Scotland 1-0 before subduing Haiti 4-2 at the group stage. They would draw 1-1 with the Netherlands, before winning 3-2 on post-match penalties in the Round of 32.

Morocco went on to thrash co-hosts Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16 to book a quarter-final clash with tournament favourites France. While some feel that may be the end of their journey, Wanyama thinks otherwise.

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Why Wanyama is Backing Morocco

“It is good to see African teams, they have really closed the gap,” Wanyama said of the African teams at the 2026 World Cup. “Morocco and Egypt have remained and I will pick Morocco to be winners. They [Morocco] are playing the same style as the top teams in the world, and I see them as possible winners.”

Morocco made history by becoming the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2022 before they were eliminated by France but they have a chance to avenge that loss and make it to the final.

That would give them a chance to make further history as no African country has ever made it to the final or won the World Cup.

Besides Morocco, Egypt are the other African country left in the competition but they face a daunting task against defending champions Argentina in their Round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

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