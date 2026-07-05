Faith Kipyegon Opens Up on Personal Challenges She is Dealing with After Rare Defeat in Eugene - ‘It’s a Lot’

The multiple Olympics champion shared some of the reasons that contributed to her loss after finishing third in the women’s mile in Eugene.

Two-time world record holder Faith Kipyegon experienced a rare setback on Saturday, finishing third in the women's mile at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

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Kipyegon appeared poised for another victory with just 400 meters to go, but a powerful late surge from American Nikki Hiltz saw her clinch the win with a world-leading time of 4:17.49.

Kenya's Dorcas Ewoi, the world 1500m silver medalist, also delivered a strong finish to secure second place in a personal best of 4:17.62, pushing Kipyegon into third with a time of 4:17.80.

The result marked Kipyegon's first loss of the season, breaking an otherwise perfect start to her 2026 campaign. She had previously won the Monaco 10km road race in 29:47 and dominated the women's 5000m at the Shanghai Diamond League meet in 14:24.14.

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Despite the unexpected outcome in Eugene, the Kenyan superstar remained positive, expressing her satisfaction with the high level of competition.

"The race was good. I am happy that I have competitors out there. I am so happy and I accept the outcome of the day," Kipyegon stated post-race.

Kipyegon on Personal Challenges

She acknowledged the difficulty of the race and alluded to personal challenges that have remained out of the public eye.

"It was a little bit tough. I just wanted to follow the ladies, that's why I was not going crazy," she explained. "At the same time, no one knows what is happening behind the scenes, but I thank God I have managed to run."

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Upset of the day 🤯



Nikki Hiltz produced a storming finish to win the mile in 4:17.49 ⏱️, holding off Dorcus Ewoi and world record holder Faith Kipyegon#EugeneDL 🇺🇸 #DiamondLeague 💎 pic.twitter.com/Kw4QDk8FWA — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) July 4, 2026

Kipyegon also suggested that her light racing schedule this season was influenced by these private matters.

"It is a lot, especially when you are quiet like me. I have been a little quiet, not competing, only one long distance and then quiet a little bit. That's why I said no one knows what goes on, but I am happy with the outcome."

The three-time Olympic champion recognized the immense pressure of staying at the pinnacle of the sport, noting that occasional defeats can serve as a valuable wake-up call.

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"You know it is not easy to be at the top every time and at the same time maintain winning every time," she reflected. "Sometimes it is good to get challenged and the challenges are good to wake you up that you need to do more."

Kipyegon Reveals Injury Woes

On Sunday, Kipyegon provided the exact details of what has been bothering her, revealing that she is currently dealing with a muscle problem.

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“As athletes, we often deal with challenges you can’t often see from the outside,” she shared in an Instagram post. “Since Shanghai [Diamond League], I have been dealing with a hamstring injury but the last two weeks have been a step in the right direction.”

Kipyegon then went on to explain why she still ran at Prefontaine Classic despite her injury.

“I didn’t want to miss the Prefontaine Classic and I didn’t want to miss competing in the magic of Hayward Field. From here, we keep building, step by step towards a strong second half of the season," she further said while congratulating Hiltz for her victory.