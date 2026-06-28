Advertisement

Elaine Thompson-Herah Opens Up on Why She Will Not Run Any Championship in 2026

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 16:29 - 28 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Elaine Thompson-Herah. Image: Imago
The five-time Olympics champion has shared details of the injury that made her opt out of any championship this year, including the Commonwealth Games.
Advertisement

Jamaican sprint legend Elaine Thompson-Herah has opened up on why she made the painful decision to drop out of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Thompson-Herah has been on the mend since a hamstring injury in July 2024 forced her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics and subsequent championships. She, however, returned to competitive action this year and featured for Team Jamaica at the 2026 World Relays in Botswana.

There has been hope that she will make her grand return at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow between July 23 and August 2 but she will not feature, revealing that a troublesome hamstring has forced her out of the event in Scotland and any other championship this year.

“I am feeling great,” Thompson-Herah revealed shortly after winning the women's 100m at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb with a season's best time of 10.91 seconds.

Advertisement

“You know I had a minor setback going to the national trials so I had to swab coming out of my brain and saying; ‘Okay what can I do with some maintenance?’”

Thompson-Herah on Injury Setback

“I won’t do any championship this year even though that was the main goal, to go to the Commonwealth, but because of a minor setback…I am nursing a small minor hamstring injury. So I said just do one run at nationals in Jamaica which wasn’t the best.”

In Zagreb, the Jamaican sprint icon, who has been sidelined from European competition for two years due to an Achilles injury, delivered a commanding performance at the World Athletics Continental Tour event on Friday, June 26. Her time also set a new meeting record.

Advertisement

Thompson-Herah faced a strong field, with fellow Jamaican Brianna Lyston finishing a close second in 10.94, and Poland's Ewa Swoboda taking third with a time of 10.98. Both Lyston and Swoboda also achieved season-best times in the fast-paced final.

“But I am still pleased with the time today. I haven’t run so much in years. I am just still putting the pieces together so that main goal wiped off the chart so I am just focusing on other main goals which is to get some races and let’s close off the season,” added the five-time Olympics champion.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Athletics
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Audrey Werro Misses Target in Paris but Closes the Gap on Long-Standing 800m World Record
Athletics
28.06.2026
Audrey Werro Misses Target in Paris but Closes the Gap on Long-Standing 800m World Record
Ferdinand Omanyala’s Revenge Mission Fails as Trayvon Bromell Silences Noah Lyles in Paris
Athletics
28.06.2026
Ferdinand Omanyala’s Revenge Mission Fails as Trayvon Bromell Silences Noah Lyles in Paris
WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry Excite Fans with Famous DR Congo Fimbu Dance
Football
28.06.2026
WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry Excite Fans with Famous DR Congo Fimbu Dance
Boniface Ambani and AFC Leopards
Football
28.06.2026
‘I Don’t Want to Die Early’ - Why AFC Leopards Boss Wants Fans to Forget Kasarani Land
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Lionel Messi with a brace in Portugal's 5-0 win against Armenia in the World Cup Qualifier.
Football
28.06.2026
Portugal Boss Makes Feelings Clear on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Comparison Amid Workload Concerns
Elaine Thompson-Herah Opens Up on Why She Will Not Run Any Championship in 2026
Athletics
28.06.2026
Elaine Thompson-Herah Opens Up on Why She Will Not Run Any Championship in 2026