Robert Matano, Patrick Aussems End Bitter Feud After Nairobi United Patron Johnson Sakaja's Intervention

Nairobi United patron Johnson Sakaja brought Robert Matano and Patrick Aussems together, ending their long-running public feud ahead of the new FKF Premier League season.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has successfully mediated a truce between KCB head coach Robert Matano and newly appointed Nairobi United coach Patrick Aussems, ending a long-standing and bitter public feud ahead of the 2026/2027 SportPesa Premier League season.

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The reconciliation was finalised in a meeting at the Governor's office, attended by both coaches and senior officials from the Nairobi United club hierarchy. The two tacticians have now agreed to put their differences aside.

Robert Matano vs Patrick Aussems: History of the Feud

The conflict originated in April 2023 after a Kenya Premier League match where Aussems' AFC Leopards suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tusker FC, then managed by Matano.

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In the aftermath, Aussems publicly labelled Matano a "juju man" (witch doctor) and questioned his international coaching credentials.

"Unfortunately, we have been punished at the last minute due to lack of aggressiveness! Congrats to the players of Tusker FC. Of course, I won’t talk about an old coach with no international experience who is more a juju man than a tactician… one could learn!" he wrote.

These remarks prompted Matano to file a defamation lawsuit against the Belgian coach, demanding a public apology through his legal team, Wambilianga, Majani & Associates. The case stalled after Aussems left Kenya without formally responding to the suit.

With Aussems' recent return to Kenyan football, the legal dispute was set to resume. "I have welcomed his return to the FKF Premier League, but the matter is still active," Matano stated.

"He did not file any defence, and now that he is in the country, I believe it will be easier to pursue the case, and I will follow it to its conclusion."

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However, Governor Sakaja's intervention has led to a resolution, with Matano officially welcoming Aussems back to the league.

Aussems' appointment at Nairobi United is a significant move for the ambitious club, signaling their intent to challenge for domestic titles.