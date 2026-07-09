France vs Morocco: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction as Kylian Mbappe Chases Golden Boot

France and Morocco clash for a place in the World Cup semi-finals, with Kylian Mbappé set to lead Les Bleus against an unbeaten Atlas Lions side in a blockbuster quarter-final.

Two-time world champions France are aiming for a third consecutive World Cup semi-final as they prepare to face a formidable Morocco side in a highly anticipated quarter-final clash in Boston on Thursday.

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The match is a rematch of their 2022 semi-final, with the winner set to play either Spain or Belgium for a place in the final.

France vs Morocco: Match Preview

France, one of the tournament favourites, advanced to the last eight after a hard-fought victory over Paraguay in the previous round.

Didier Deschamps's squad has been in imperious form, winning all five of their matches at the tournament so far.

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After topping Group I, Les Bleus dispatched Sweden before a Kylian Mbappé penalty secured a narrow win against a resilient Paraguayan side.

The French attack has been lethal, scoring 13 goals in the tournament. The front four of Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola have been a constant threat, supported by the creative flair of substitute Desire Doue, who won the decisive penalty against Paraguay.

This match will be a significant milestone for coach Didier Deschamps, who is set to manage his 25th World Cup game, equalling Helmut Schön's long-standing record.

Having already captained France to glory in 1998, Deschamps will be looking for his 20th win as a manager on football's biggest stage as he leads his team back to Boston, where they previously defeated Norway 4-1.

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Morocco, meanwhile, will be determined to secure their first-ever 90-minute victory over France, having lost four of their previous six encounters. Their only competitive meeting was the 2-0 semi-final loss in Qatar 2022, which ended their historic run.

The Atlas Lions have once again been a revelation, reaching the quarter-finals unbeaten and continuing to set new standards for African football.

Ranked seventh in the world, Mohamed Ouahbi's team finished second in Group C before eliminating the Netherlands on penalties and comfortably beating co-hosts Canada 3-0 in the round of 16.

After a slow start against Canada, a second-half brace from Azzedine Ounahi put Morocco in control before Soufiane Rahimi sealed the victory in stoppage time.

The team is now unbeaten in 10 matches since the Africa Cup of Nations final in January, but maintaining that streak against the reigning runners-up will be their toughest challenge yet.

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France vs Morocco: Team News

France captain Kylian Mbappé will once again lead the line. His goal against Paraguay took his tournament tally to seven, placing him in a tight race for the Golden Boot with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

The Real Madrid star, now on 19 career World Cup goals, is also in a captivating duel with Messi for the all-time scoring record.

Deschamps is expected to field a familiar starting lineup, with Manu Koné likely to continue in midfield in place of Aurélien Tchouaméni, who is nursing a thigh injury and has missed several training sessions. Marcus Thuram also remains on the sidelines.

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For Morocco, the main fitness concern is Ismael Saibari. The Bayern Munich player, who was impressive in the group stage, was substituted early against Canada with a hamstring issue.

His potential absence could see Soufiane Rahimi start up front. There are also questions over the fitness of centre-back Chadi Riad, who was replaced by Redouane Halhal in the last match.

Morocco will rely on the creativity of Brahim Diaz, who set up two goals against Canada and holds the African record for World Cup assists with four. He has been directly involved in 10 goals for his country this year.

France Possible Starting Lineup: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Koné, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Barcola; Mbappé

Morocco Possible Starting Lineup: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Rahimi

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