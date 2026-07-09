Sydney Agina: Why Stoke City Loaned Out Harambee Stars Defender After Contract Extension

Harambee Stars defender Sydney Agina has been rewarded with a new Stoke City contract before sealing a loan move as the Championship club outlines the next step in his development.

Harambee Stars defender Sydney Agina has signed a new long-term contract with Stoke City before immediately joining National League side Forest Green Rovers on loan.

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The 18-year-old committed his future to the Championship club on Tuesday, July 7, signing a two-year extension that will keep him at Stoke until June 2028.

As part of the deal, the promising right-back will spend the first half of the season with Forest Green Rovers to gain valuable senior team experience, with the loan spell running until January 3.

Sydney Agina: Forest Green Rovers Coach Hails Harambee Stars Defender

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This move marks a significant step in Agina's burgeoning career. The UK-born defender, who has Kenyan heritage, has been with Stoke City since he was eight years old.

He made a major breakthrough last season, earning five Championship appearances for The Potters towards the end of the 2025-2026 campaign.

His impressive club form was rewarded with a first call-up to the Kenyan national team, the Harambee Stars.

Sydney Agina made his international debut on 7 June, coming off the bench to provide an assist in a 4-0 friendly victory over Lesotho.

Stoke City's Sporting Director, Jonathan Walters, expressed his optimism about the young player's development. "It has been a really positive few months for Syd after he made his first team debut and won his first international cap in the summer," Walters told the club's website.

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"We have spoken with him and, collectively, we believe further exposure to first team football at a good level, on a consistent basis, is the logical next step for him to take. We wish him well at Forest Green Rovers and look forward to seeing his continued development this season."

At Forest Green, Agina will play under manager Robbie Savage as the club pushes for promotion from the fifth tier. The former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers player was delighted with the signing.

"Sydney is a real talent! I’m delighted to bring him to The New Lawn," Savage said. "He had options to play at a higher level, but because we utilise the loan system so well and develop players the right way, clubs like Stoke trust us with their talented young players. He’ll add even more quality to the right-back position."