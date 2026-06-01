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Gor Mahia Star Responds to Player of the Year Nomination Amid Uncertain Future

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:20 - 01 June 2026
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Gor Mahia midfielder Enock Morrison. Photo: Irungu Gitau
Gor Mahia midfielder Enock Morrison has recounted his impressive season which earned him a Player of the Season nomination even as he considers his future.
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Gor Mahia midfielder Enock Morrison has weighed in on his nomination for the Player of the Season award even as his future remains unclear.

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Morrison has been a commanding presence in Gor Mahia's midfield and was among five players nominated for the prestigious Player of the Year Award last week.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been instrumental to his team's success, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

A vocal leader on the pitch, Morrison has been nominated for Player of the Month three times and featured in the Team of the Week on nine occasions. His defensive contributions have been equally impressive in the 2025-26 campaign.

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“I just feel so happy because it is the hard work that has got us here. So, I am very happy that I have been nominated. We thank everyone who has been nominated,” Morrison told the media on Sunday.

Uncertain Future at Gor Mahia

The Ghanaian has racked up 15 Man of the Match performances in the just-completed season and is a fan-favourite due to his vocal nature and ability to rile rival supporters. Morrison acknowledges the support of K’Ogalo fans has played a large part in his impressive season as their demanding nature means he has to raise his game.

“Our fans and the clubs keep pushing us each time on the pitch to get better. We thank them and everybody for keeping us on our toes,” he added. “When we lose, they are there, when we draw or win, they are there. We thank them.”

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Morrison’s future at Gor Mahia is, however, up in the air as his contract is running out this month, having joined K’Ogalo in July 2024 when he signed a two-year deal after leaving Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

There have been rumours that a Tanzanian club is keen to sign him but the midfielder has remained coy over his future without offering any guarantees of an extended stay with the Kenyan champions.

“I’ve received a couple of messages from my agents, but I haven’t been approached by any major clubs in Tanzania. Like you said, there’s been a lot of talk, a lot of rumours,” Morrison told Focus Sports in April

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