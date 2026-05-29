FKF Premier League Player of the Year Award: Gor Mahia Duo Lead List of Nominees

Two Gor Mahi players are among the leading contenders for the FKF Premier League player of the Year Award.

Following a dominant season that saw them clinch a record 22nd league title, Gor Mahia's Shariff Musa and Enock Morrison have been named as top contenders for the 2025-2026 FKF Premier League Player of the Year award.

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The duo are part of a five-man shortlist for the league's most prestigious individual honour. The winner is set to be announced at a gala ceremony on Thursday, June 4.

Joining the Gor Mahia pair in the race are AFC Leopards defender Kayci Odhiambo, Mara Sugar's Jimmy Owili, and Murang’a Seal striker Joe Waithira, who is the frontrunner for the Golden Boot.

The Contenders for Player of the Year

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Winger Shariff Musa earned his nomination after a stellar season for K’Ogalo. He has been a key part of the league's most potent attack, contributing six goals and seven assists. His consistent excellence was recognised with a Player of the Month award in October and seven appearances in the Team of the Week. The former Kariobangi Sharks player has been a creative force, logging 60 shots and creating 37 chances across 33 matches.

Enock Morrison, a commanding presence in Gor Mahia's midfield, also secured a spot on the list. The Ghanaian midfielder has been instrumental to his team's success, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

A vocal leader on the pitch, Morrison has been nominated for Player of the Month three times and featured in the Team of the Week on nine occasions. His defensive contributions have been equally impressive, with 61 ball recoveries and 34 successful tackles in 30 appearances.

Murang’a Seal’s Joe Waithira is a natural inclusion after a phenomenal goal-scoring campaign. With a league-high 19 goals, he is the clear favourite for the Golden Boot. Waithira also has two assists to his name and was named December's Player of the Month. His clinical finishing is highlighted by a 51% shot accuracy from 75 attempts in 32 games, earning him seven Man of the Match awards.

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Who Else Makes the List?

AFC Leopards' Kayci Odhiambo has been a rock at the heart of the defense, leading his team's charge for the title. The converted centre-back has helped secure 13 clean sheets in 26 matches while also contributing three goals. His defensive stats are formidable, with 130 clearances, 55 interceptions, and 26 blocks, earning him three Man of the Match awards and a Player of the Month nomination.

Mara Sugar's left-back, Jimmy Owili, rounds out the shortlist with a breakout season. In 33 matches, Owili has been a threat on both ends of the pitch, scoring three goals and setting up eight more.

Defensively, he has been immense, recording 157 clearances, 80 interceptions, and 52 ball recoveries. His performances have propelled the Millers towards a potential top-10 finish for the first time since their promotion two seasons ago, earning him seven Man of the Match awards.

The Player of the Year award will be the main event at the FKF Premier League gala, which will also honour the season's top performers with the Golden Boot, Golden Glove, and Coach of the Season awards.

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FKF PREMIER LEAGUE AWARDS LIST

FKF-PL Player of the Year Nominees

▪️Shariff Musa (Gor Mahia)

▪️ Enoch Morrison (Gor Mahia)

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▪️Jimmy Owili (Mara Sugar)

▪️Joe Waithira (Murang’a SEAL)

▪️Kayci Odhiambo (AFC Leopards)

FKF-PL Coach of the Year Nominees

▪️Charles Akonnor (Gor Mahia)- league winner

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▪️Fred Ambani (AFC Leopards)- finished second

▪️Nicholas Muyoti (Nairobi United)

▪️ Patrick Odhiambo (Kakamega Homeboyz)