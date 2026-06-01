Legendary Man United Boss Sir Alex Ferguson Slams ‘Boring’ Arsenal After Champions League Loss

Sir Alex Ferguson has criticized Arsenal's approach in the Champions League final. Image: Imago

Sir Alex Ferguson has criticized Arsenal's approach in the Champions League final. Image: Imago

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has hit out at Arsenal’s approach in the Champions League final, terming the Gunners ‘boring.’

Sir Alex Ferguson has a long and storied history with Arsenal, and it appears the rivalry hasn't faded, even in retirement.

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Following the Champions League final, the legendary Manchester United manager reportedly had some sharp words for Mikel Arteta’s side after their defeat to PSG.

Reports from French media outlet L'Equipe claimed that Ferguson was unimpressed with Arsenal's defensive approach in the Budapest final, which they lost on penalties. The newspaper alleged that Ferguson described the Gunners' performance as "boring."

However, sources linked to Qatar Sports Investments, PSG's owners, have contested this specific wording. They suggest Ferguson's comments were more a form of praise for the French champions, telling them, "You were the team that played football."

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The statistics from the match lend some weight to the criticism directed at Arsenal. The Premier League title holders recorded just 24.7% possession, a figure reported to be the lowest ever in a Champions League final. Their attacking efforts were equally stifled over the 120 minutes of play.

Arsenal's Attacking Struggles in the Final

Just one shot on target, a total of seven shots, five attempts blocked by defenders and PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov was not forced to make a single save.

Kai Havertz found the net for Arsenal's only goal, but their hopes of securing a historic double were dashed when Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed their spot-kicks in the decisive penalty shootout.

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PSG players echoed the sentiment that they were the more proactive team. Midfielder Joao Neves expressed his belief that the result was just. "We deserved this title," he said. "I saw only one team on the pitch. We created chances, we had the ball most of the time, and we played better."