Jonah Ayunga: Scottish Club Makes Decision Over Future of Injured Harambee Stars Striker

The Kenyan forward’s future in Scotland is now clear after his club St Mirren made a decision regarding his contract situation.

Kenyan striker Jonah Ayunga is set to remain at St Mirren after the Scottish club opened talks with him over a new contract.

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Ayunga was facing a bleak future at the club due to the fact that his contract is set to run out this month while he is nursing a long-term injury.

However, St Mirren, who survived relegation by a whisker, after winning the promotion-relegation playoff last week, have opted to keep him and he is among five out-of-contract players who the club wants to offer fresh terms.

Ayunga Escapes the Axe

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Jonah Ayunga and his dad celebrate Scottisch League Cup victory. Image: Imago

“A number of key players remain under contract for next season, while the club remains engaged in discussions with a number of players whose contracts are set to expire. Those include Mark O’Hara, Mikael Mandron, Jonah Ayunga, Allan Campbell and Fraser Taylor,” St Mirren said through a statement on their website.

“We have said our goodbyes to Scott Tanser, Dan Nlundulu, Luke Kenny, Oisin Smyth and James Scott. We thank all the departing players for their individual contributions during their time at St Mirren and wish them the best in their future.”

Ayunga suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture in his right knee in April at a time when the club was in a precarious position as they were teetering towards relegation before ending the season in the playoff place.

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Vital Player for St Mirren

Jonah Ayunga's brace sealed the Scottish League Cup trophy for St Mirren in December 2025. Image: Imago

They beat Patrick Thistle 2-1 on aggregate in the playoff to retain their spot in the Scottish Premiership and look keen to keep hold of some of their experienced players as they look for a much-improved season in 2026-27.

Ayunga is one of the top names at St Mirren, having been at the club since 2022, and played a pivotal role in their stay in the division and European qualification as well as their first trophy in 12 years, when he scored twice as they beat Celtic in the League Cup final last December.

Since joining St Mirren from Morecambe in 2022, the English-born striker has made 108 appearances, scoring 18 goals, and weighing in with nine assists.

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