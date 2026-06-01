Emmanuel Wanyonyi Reacts After 'Tough' 800m Battle With Max Burgin at Rabat Diamond League

Emmanuel Wanyonyi reflected positively on his hard-fought second-place finish in the Rabat Diamond League 800m season opener.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi has expressed satisfaction with his second-place finish in his first 800m race of the season at the Diamond League Meeting in Rabat on Sunday, May 31.

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Competing against a stacked field, the reigning world and Olympic champion crossed the finish line behind Great Britain’s Max Burgin, who clocked a season-best 1:42.98 to take victory.

Wanyonyi came in second in a time of 1:43.56 as Algeria’s Slimane Moula held on to complete the podium in third, crossing the line in 1:43.73.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi Speaks After 800m Season Opener

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Speaking after the race, Emmanuel Wanyonyi reflected that the race was his quickest performance of the season but also one of the most demanding.

He noted that he gave his maximum effort in the tightly contested finish. The former world 800m silver medallist further confirmed his decision to concentrate on the 800m this season rather than moving up to the 1500m.

“The race was so good, my fastest of the season. At the same time, it was very tough. I have done my best, and 1.43 is not a bad time for me,” Emmanuel Wanyonyi said.

“I expected a race like this where someone would push me to my maximum. My focus this season will be on the 800m, not the 1500m.”

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On his part, Max Burgin described the competition as highly competitive and thrilling, saying the event unfolded in a lively environment with strong support from the stands and ideal conditions that contributed to a memorable performance.

He explained that his race plan remained flexible until the final stages, when he committed fully to maintaining the lead once the decisive move was made.

Burgin added that the victory holds special significance as it marked his first triumph in a Diamond League competition, expressing satisfaction at achieving a breakthrough result after several years.

He also praised the venue and overall setting, noting the impressive atmosphere and surroundings during the race.

Looking ahead, Max Burgin’s focus will now shift to the European Championships and Commonwealth Games while also keeping an eye on further improving his personal standards in future races.

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“It was an incredible race; it was a great atmosphere and an exciting run from my perspective. I wasn’t sure if I was gonna front run it all, but with 200m in, the decision was made, and I had to stick with it. I felt very happy, and to win a Diamond League as well has been a few years,” Max Burgin said.

“I haven’t won an official Diamond race before. The audience is amazing, and the stadium as well, lovely weather, great crowd; the other stadium in the background is really impressive, I was looking at it during the race.