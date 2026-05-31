Gor Mahia Crowned Champions Despite Narrow Loss to Nairobi United as AFC Leopards End Season in Defeat © Nairobi United

Gor Mahia Crowned Champions Despite Narrow Loss to Nairobi United as AFC Leopards End Season in Defeat © Nairobi United

Gor Mahia Crowned Champions Despite Narrow Loss to Nairobi United as AFC Leopards End Season in Defeat

Gor Mahia were crowned FKF Premier League champions despite a final-day defeat to Nairobi United, while AFC Leopards also ended their season in disappointment with a loss to Bidco United.

After a gruelling nine-month campaign, the 2025/26 FKF Premier League season drew to a close on Sunday, May 31, with Gor Mahia capping off the season with a 1-0 loss to Nairobi United.

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Having already secured a record-extending 22nd league title with two games to spare, Gor Mahia faced Nairobi United in their final match before the official coronation.

The champions, sitting on 69 points, have successfully reclaimed the crown they surrendered to Kenya Police last season, bouncing back from a trophyless previous campaign.

Gor Mahia vs Nairobi United: Full Match Report

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Nairobi United had their first attempt on goal in the fifth minute, but the effort was quickly ruled out for offside.

In the 15th minute, Gor Mahia whipped a dangerous ball right through the box, but Nairobi United breathed a sigh of relief as the final touch flashed wide of the target.

Kevin Wangaya showed superb skill to dance past two defenders before laying a perfect pass to Benson Omala inside the box in the 17th minute.

Omala unleashed a powerful strike, but a crucial deflection turned it out for a corner kick that was not converted successfully.

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The pressure finally told in the 28th minute when Enock Machaka found the back of the net, sending the stadium into absolute meltdown as Nairobi United took a deserved lead.

There was a brief moment of anxiety for Nairobi United in the 34th minute when a dangerous through ball found Gor Mahia’s Shariff Musa, triggering a massive roar from the crowd.

However, the assistant referee read the play perfectly and raised the flag for offside. Play was temporarily halted in the 41st minute when Enock Machaka went down following a tough challenge.

Coming back for the second half, in the 50th minute, Nairobi United's David Wafula picked up a yellow card after pulling back Shariff Musa to halt a promising Gor Mahia counter-attack and preserve the 1-0 lead.

In the 61st minute, a dangerous attempt on goal by Gor Mahia drew a roaring reaction from their travelling supporters as they desperately chased an equaliser.

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The match continued as a tactical battle as Nairobi United aggressively pushed for a second goal to cushion their narrow lead.

Concurrently, Gor Mahia threw everything forward in a desperate bid to find the equaliser and salvage a result on their big coronation day.

As regular time drew to a close, the fourth official signalled a hefty 10 minutes of added time, setting up a gruelling test of nerves and character for Nairobi United.

Despite the lengthy stoppage period and a frantic late push, Gor Mahia ultimately failed to find the crucial equalising goal.

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AFC Leopards Fall to Bidco United

Meanwhile, playing at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, AFC Leopards burst out of the blocks with immense intent against Bidco United.

Dennis Kikwae was injected into the thick of the action immediately, brilliantly setting up Victor Otieno to fire home the match opener in the 48th minute.