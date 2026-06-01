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Arne Slot Breaks Silence After Liverpool Sacking

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 14:04 - 01 June 2026
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Arne Slot Breaks Silence After Liverpool Sacking
Arne Slot Breaks Silence After Liverpool Sacking
Arne Slot expressed gratitude to Liverpool fans and confidence in the club's future as he reflected on his departure in an emotional farewell message.
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Arne Slot has stated he is leaving Liverpool "exactly where it belongs: among Europe's elite," following his dismissal as head coach on Saturday.

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The 47-year-old Dutchman, who guided the club to a Premier League title in his first season, was let go by the board after the Reds finished fifth in the league this term, a full 25 points adrift of champions Arsenal.

Liverpool are now expected to begin formal discussions with former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola this week about taking over the role.

In a heartfelt open letter to the fans, published in the Liverpool Echo, Slot expressed his gratitude for their support. "That is something I cherish," he wrote, noting that the supporters made him feel welcome from his very first day.

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Arne Slot: I Leave Liverpool With Complete Confidence

"I leave with complete confidence in what lies ahead," Slot continued. "The players who have given so much to this club, who have upheld its values and helped create so many unforgettable moments, have built foundations that will endure."

Despite a challenging season that included 20 losses across all competitions, Arne Slot successfully guided Liverpool back into the Champions League.

"Securing Champions League football was an important responsibility and one that ensures Liverpool can continue competing at the highest level next season and beyond," he explained.

Slot, who succeeded Jürgen Klopp in 2024, had a spectacular start to his tenure, clinching the club's 20th league title with four matches remaining. He fondly recalled celebrating the victory with the fans at Anfield.

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"It was made even more meaningful because you got to enjoy it with us," Slot wrote. "Singing our songs, cheering the goals. And on the day we lifted the trophy, you were there—lining the streets outside the stadium, filling Anfield in anticipation."

He added, "Liverpool's 20th league title belongs to all of us, and it will remain an important chapter in its history. For that we should all be proud. This club will always judge itself by the biggest honours. That is how it should be."

Arne Slot Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota

In his letter, Slot also paid a moving tribute to the late Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car accident last summer. He described the loss as "indescribable" but praised the response from the club's supporters.

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"The love, compassion and support shown by the Liverpool family was extraordinary," he said. "As I leave this club, it would be remiss of me not to say that the way you honoured Diogo and stood together in his memory will stay with me forever."

The former manager also reflected on the city's resilience, referencing the incident during the May 2025 trophy parade when a driver injured several people in the crowd.

"It is a spirit that has carried this city through difficult moments before, and one that I hope will help bring the justice and accountability so many have campaigned for over many years," Slot concluded.

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